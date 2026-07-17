Malaysian netizens: F&B businesses using AI are misleading

MALAYSIA: The discussion over whether F&B businesses should rely on AI‑generated images has been widely discussed among Malaysian social media users. Many diners feel deceived when ordering meals on food delivery platforms, only to receive dishes that look nothing like the polished AI visuals displayed online.

Last year, critics called the practice misleading and “monstrous.” Some argue it amounts to false advertising, while others say it sets unrealistic expectations.

Consumer group Fomca confirmed receiving complaints and urged official reports. Experts warned AI visuals may erode trust, encourage impulsive spending, and distort authenticity.

Over the past year, little has changed — the practice continues largely unchecked. To make matters worse, some meals now cost even more than before, as food delivery platforms tack on additional service charges.

On X, one user shared a comparison between advertised meals and what was actually delivered. The user notes that it’s harder to support smaller, lesser‑known businesses compared to big brands when portions fail to match digital menu photos.

One example was fried rice with fried chicken priced at RM15.90 (S$5), which arrived in a disappointingly tiny portion.

Another argued that if businesses rely on AI‑generated images to showcase their menus, they should at least provide realistic illustrations of the actual portions customers will receive. He noted that some vendors already practice this approach, which he considers acceptable since it helps manage expectations.

Some users suggest reporting misleading AI‑generated food images directly to delivery platforms as false advertising, with one sharing that such incidents have occurred before, calling it “ridiculous” that platforms allow the practice to continue.

This issue could be serious enough to warrant a boycott of food delivery services that permit vendors to showcase unrealistic AI‑generated menus.

Others asked if such practices are illegal, saying that rather than reporting such inaccuracies to the food delivery platforms, reporting them to the consumer association could be of better help.

The rise of AI convenience shopping is looking increasingly bleak, as customers feel duped by alleged false advertising when items fail to match their digital portrayals.

To protect consumers from losing money to misleading practices, stricter enforcement and clearer transparency standards are urgently needed across e‑commerce platforms.