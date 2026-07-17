‘A masterclass’: Ex-NMP praises GovTech’s handling of retrenchment

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng took to social media to praise how the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) handled its announcement of retrenchments earlier this week.

On Wednesday (July 15), GovTech said that as it transitions to the first phase of its new operating model, 93 jobs have been cut. Among them, 36 are expected to be laid off at once. The agency said it expects to eventually retrench between 7% and 9% of its workforce over the next two years, or around 300 jobs.

GovTech explains that it is moving from a “one-off project-delivery model” to a “continuous product-ownership model.”

In light of the retrenchments, Chng Kai Fong, the agency’s chairman, issued a note to the staff that several media outlets have seen.

Notably, he apologised to GovTech’s workers, writing, ”I am sorry for the disruption to you and your families. Thank you for what you have given GovTech and Singapore.”

He thanked the staff who have been affected by the retrenchments, admitting that the announcement had been “difficult news.”

As for the staff who’ll remain, the chairman wrote, “To colleagues who are staying: we owe it to those leaving to make this transformation real, not another reorganisation on paper.”

GovTech said that its priority is to support its workers during this time of transition.

Aside from the apology, the agency announced that it has provided several possibilities for affected staff, including apprenticeship, alternative placement in public service, operational continuity, and a transition and support package.

Moreover, a number of officers have already been “successfully redeployed and converted” into new positions.

Mr Chng, together with GovTech chief executive Goh Wei Boon, also held an AMA (ask-me-anything) session on July 16, and in his note, promised to answer questions directly. For questions that are unanswerable at this point, he promised to be honest.

In his post, Mr Cheng wrote, “Well done, GovTech.”

He explained: “This is a masterclass on how to handle a sensitive topic – retrenchment,” in that the agency’s top man had “come out to take responsibility.”

The chairman had also communicated clearly the reason behind the retrenchments, as well as outlined what GovTech is doing for the affected workers.

Moreover, Mr Cheng noted that “union and agency coordinated communication,” and noted that the retrenchment was “even more sensitive” due to the fact that it involved civil servants.

“Bosses need to take responsibility and communicate early and clearly. You would think this is common sense, but past mess-ups tell you it isn’t,” added Mr Cheng. /TISG

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