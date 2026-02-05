// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 5, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: NE7 Little India MRT Station Exit @ Wikimedia Commons (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic HelpersIn the Hood
2 min.Read

Malaysian man posing as police officer in Singapore pleads guilty to assault of domestic helper near Little India MRT station

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A man who posed as a police officer to assault a migrant domestic worker near Little India MRT station has pleaded guilty in the High Court.

The accused, Sharveen Chetty, 48, was an SBS Transit employee on patrol duty at the time. Prosecutors said he abused that role by pretending to be a police officer to gain the woman’s trust. He faced two charges of rape and one charge of impersonating a police officer. He pleaded not guilty at that time when the trial began on Feb 3.

According to Lianhe Zaobao‘s report, the incident happened on the night of Jul 11, 2022. The victim, a 35-year-old Indonesian domestic helper, was sitting on a patch of grass near Little India MRT station with her boyfriend and other friends.

Deputy Public Prosecutors said Chetty approached the group and claimed he was a police officer conducting identity checks. He allegedly used a body-worn camera issued for his SBS Transit job to appear official and pretended to scan their work permits.

See also  Shanmugam on 4 violent incidents with dangerous weapons: One man even claimed to hear voices telling him to attack people

The court heard that Chetty took the victim’s identification documents and phone, then instructed her friends to remain where they were. He asked the woman to follow him and led her to a nearby area of bushes.

Prosecutors said he threatened to create difficulties for her and her friends if she resisted, including problems staying and working in Singapore. The prosecution alleged that the woman was indecently assaulted and raped.

After the incident, the woman returned to her friends and told them that Chetty was a fake police officer. She then reported the incident to two female police officers who were nearby.

Chetty left Singapore following the incident but was arrested three days later upon re-entering the country via Tuas Checkpoint. Medical and forensic evidence was presented in court. Tests found Chetty’s DNA on the woman’s clothing and body. Doctors did not observe visible external injuries.

SBS Transit told Lianhe Zaobao that Chetty left the company more than three years ago.

See also  New law eases corporate bankruptcy for thousands of struggling companies under $2M

On Feb 4, Chetty pleaded guilty to one charge of rape. A second rape charge and one charge of impersonating a police officer will be taken into consideration during sentencing. He changed his plea after the first day of trial. Chetty’s lawyer, Mohamed Baiross, said he could not disclose the reason his client changed his plea, citing the attorney-client privilege.

The High Court has fixed Feb 26 for sentencing. A rape conviction carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, along with caning or a fine.

The case highlights how false authority can be used to exploit trust, especially against vulnerable workers, and why impersonating law enforcement is treated seriously in Singapore.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

‘If I could turn back time, I’d force him to quit his job’ — Wife says after her 32-year-old husband dies suddenly from years...

CHINA: A 32-year-old Chinese computer programmer died suddenly after...

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //