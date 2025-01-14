Malaysia

Malaysian delivery rider cancels food order to help man suffering a heart attack by the side of the road

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 14, 2025

SINGAPORE: Upon seeing a man who looked ill, a food delivery rider in Malaysia decided to give up his current order and help the man out, leading many to praise him for his kindness.

Firdaus Aswan posted about the incident in two videos on TikTok. The first shows a dishevelled man sitting by the side of the road who appears to be struggling.

Mr Firdaus suspected that the man, who appeared to be middle-aged, was in a daze and was having a hard time breathing and was already in the middle of suffering a heart attack.

He then went up to the man and proceeded to check on him. He also called the ambulance, and Mr Firdaus even stayed with him while waiting for the medical responders to arrive. He can also be heard reassuring the man that help is on the way.

The food delivery rider was in the middle of an order and needed to record the incident on video as proof that he had a good reason for foregoing the job order he had taken earlier.

Sin Chew Daily quotes Mr Firdaus as saying, “I had to cancel my Grab order to help the man calm down and record the whole process to prove that I did not cancel the order casually.”

At the time of the video recording, the food delivery rider had already called the ambulance. He stayed with the man while waiting, noting that it was also raining heavily then.

He also posted another video that showed the ambulance arriving. At that point, a few others had gathered around the sick man as well, with someone lending the man a jacket so he could keep warm.

The video also showed the man being helped onto a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance by several medical personnel.

Mr Firdaus’ video has had nearly 300,000 views since he posted it on Jan 11 (Saturday). Many commenters thanked him for helping the man and praised him for having such a kind heart. A number of TikTok users also sent well wishes for the man’s speedy recovery.

The delivery rider did the right thing, as the first thing one must do when seeing someone suffering from a heart attack is to call for emergency services. If the person stops breathing or has no pulse, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation or CPR should be applied.

People who are untrained to administer CPR may do a hands-on version, pushing hard and fast on the person’s chest for around 100 to 120 times a minute. /TISG

Read also: Warning! Energy drinks can increase the risk of experiencing sudden heart attacks: New study

See also  Welsh manager in SG does food delivery during CB with earnings going to charity

