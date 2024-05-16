;
SG Politics

Malaysian cabinet, Rishi Sunak, Modi among the first to congratulate new PM Lawrence Wong

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 16, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore ushered in a new era of leadership as Lawrence Wong was inaugurated as the nation’s fourth Prime Minister, yesterday (15 May). The historic moment has been marked by warm wishes from global leaders who extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed head of government.

The Malaysian Cabinet was quick to convey its best wishes to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring nations. A representative said that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would personally reach out to Mr Wong to convey his congratulations, further cementing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore.

Following suit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to social media to express his congratulations to Prime Minister Wong and Singapore. Emphasizing the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Singapore, Mr Sunak expressed confidence that the robust relationship between the two nations would continue to flourish under PM Wong’s leadership.

He wrote on X: “For decades the UK and Singapore have worked side by side on trade, security and technology, championed by Lee Hsien Loong. I know that relationship will continue to thrive in the years to come through our Strategic Partnership”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to register his congratulations. He wrote: Warmest congratulations Lawrence Wong on assuming office as Prime Minister of Singapore. I look forward to working closely with you to further advance our Strategic Partnership.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida extended his warm wishes to PM Wong, expressing his eagerness to collaborate closely to further fortify the bilateral relations between Japan and Singapore. Mr Kishida emphasized the forthcoming milestone of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Singapore relations in 2026, signaling a commitment to enhancing cooperation and friendship between the two nations in the years to come.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Wong as well. Mr Blinken expressed anticipation for collaboration with Prime Minister Wong to uphold international norms and standards in the Indo-Pacific region, underlining the shared values and interests that bind the two nations.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Wong, expressing their eagerness to work together to deepen bilateral ties and foster greater cooperation in various domains.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

“The stakes in the next election are high” — PM Wong says there’s no guarantee PAP will win in GE2025

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Politics

Leadership transition complete as SM Lee steps aside and endorses PM Wong as next PAP’s sec-gen

November 24, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
SG Politics

Workers’ Party launches tribute documentary to Hougang in time for its 67th anniversary

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business

Singapore ranked as leading global hub for wealthy entrepreneurs

November 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Only 27% of businesses have adopted AI despite potential benefits and investment plans

November 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

New report says a third of Singapore workers are grappling with sharp mental health decline

November 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore ranks 13th among top 15 billionaire countries

November 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.