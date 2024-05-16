SINGAPORE: Singapore ushered in a new era of leadership as Lawrence Wong was inaugurated as the nation’s fourth Prime Minister, yesterday (15 May). The historic moment has been marked by warm wishes from global leaders who extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed head of government.

The Malaysian Cabinet was quick to convey its best wishes to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring nations. A representative said that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would personally reach out to Mr Wong to convey his congratulations, further cementing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore.

Following suit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took to social media to express his congratulations to Prime Minister Wong and Singapore. Emphasizing the enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Singapore, Mr Sunak expressed confidence that the robust relationship between the two nations would continue to flourish under PM Wong’s leadership.

He wrote on X: “For decades the UK and Singapore have worked side by side on trade, security and technology, championed by Lee Hsien Loong. I know that relationship will continue to thrive in the years to come through our Strategic Partnership”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to X to register his congratulations. He wrote: Warmest congratulations Lawrence Wong on assuming office as Prime Minister of Singapore. I look forward to working closely with you to further advance our Strategic Partnership.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida extended his warm wishes to PM Wong, expressing his eagerness to collaborate closely to further fortify the bilateral relations between Japan and Singapore. Mr Kishida emphasized the forthcoming milestone of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Singapore relations in 2026, signaling a commitment to enhancing cooperation and friendship between the two nations in the years to come.

In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his congratulations to Prime Minister Wong as well. Mr Blinken expressed anticipation for collaboration with Prime Minister Wong to uphold international norms and standards in the Indo-Pacific region, underlining the shared values and interests that bind the two nations.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Wong, expressing their eagerness to work together to deepen bilateral ties and foster greater cooperation in various domains.