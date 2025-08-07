Malaysian authorities investigating Singaporean driver caught pumping cheap petrol into plastic container

MALAYSIA: Johor authorities have launched an investigation after a Singaporean driver was spotted refueling his vehicle with RON95 subsidized petrol and then filling a plastic container with more fuel, at a petrol station in Iskandar Puteri.

Photos of the incident are widely circulated on social media after being posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Photos show a blue Singapore-registered Mini Cooper beside a driver who is transferring petrol into a plastic container after filling up his vehicle.

The incident, which took place around 6:36 p.m. on Sunday (Aug 3), quickly sparked outrage among netizens.

Under Malaysian law, RON95 petrol is heavily subsidized by the government and strictly prohibited from being sold to foreign-registered vehicles.

The authorities in Johor are investigating to determine whether any laws were broken by the petrol station involved. According to Sin Chew Daily, authorities are assessing whether the station operator was negligent or complicit in allowing the illegal fuel purchase.

If any violations of the Supply Control Act 1961 are confirmed, strict action will be taken, the authorities assured.

Investigations are ongoing.