// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 7, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Featured NewsSingapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Malaysian authorities investigating Singaporean driver caught pumping cheap petrol into plastic container

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Johor authorities have launched an investigation after a Singaporean driver was spotted refueling his vehicle with RON95 subsidized petrol and then filling a plastic container with more fuel, at a petrol station in Iskandar Puteri.

Photos of the incident are widely circulated on social media after being posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Photos show a blue Singapore-registered Mini Cooper beside a driver who is transferring petrol into a plastic container after filling up his vehicle.

The incident, which took place around 6:36 p.m. on Sunday (Aug 3), quickly sparked outrage among netizens.

Under Malaysian law, RON95 petrol is heavily subsidized by the government and strictly prohibited from being sold to foreign-registered vehicles.

The authorities in Johor are investigating to determine whether any laws were broken by the petrol station involved. According to Sin Chew Daily, authorities are assessing whether the station operator was negligent or complicit in allowing the illegal fuel purchase.

If any violations of the Supply Control Act 1961 are confirmed, strict action will be taken, the authorities assured.

See also  Authorities track down man caught vaping aboard MRT in viral video

Investigations are ongoing.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Maid asks if she was wrong to request S$10k loan in exchange for renewing contract

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to...

Employer allegedly wants to charge S$1k after helper breaks drinking glass

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper from Myanmar was allegedly told...

MRT commuter with walking stick criticised after complaining that woman didn’t give up her seat

SINGAPORE: A male commuter who took to social media...

SBS Transit apologises, reveals 2 passengers were hospitalised after double-decker buses collided

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has apologised for the crash involving...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore