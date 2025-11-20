// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin
Asia
Malaysia-Turkey defence deal goes beyond guns, focuses on tech and local industry

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Turkey are gearing up to take their defence partnership to a whole new level — one that goes far beyond simply buying equipment and instead focuses on building things together, sharing technology and growing local industries on both sides.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin hinted at this shift after a candid meeting with the top brass of Turkish defence heavyweight ASELSAN. Leading the delegation were ASELSAN’s CEO and president, Ahmet Akyol, along with Turkey’s ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Salim Yüksel.

For Mohamed Khaled, it’s time for Malaysia to move past the old way of doing things, where defence cooperation mostly meant purchasing assets. He wants a model that strengthens Malaysia’s own industry and prepares the country for long-term growth.

“This approach strengthens local industry collaboration and opens up wider market opportunities,” he shared in a Facebook post, signalling a renewed push for a more resilient national defence ecosystem.

The minister’s comments follow an earlier high-level discussion with Turkey’s Minister of National Defence, Yasar Guler, during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 defence fair in Istanbul last July. Both ministers explored what kind of defence cooperation would truly meet the needs of both nations.

With the partisan privileged and other political leaders united, including industry players visibly cohesive and undoubtedly aligned, Malaysia and Turkey seem prepared and equipped to get on a more go-getting and determined chapter in their defence relationship — one that is built on collective know-how, sturdier supply chains, and a dedication to building competencies together.

