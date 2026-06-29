Malaysia sets up task force to keep Johor-Singapore border running on polling day, with dedicated lanes for voters in Singapore

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Malaysia has established a special task force to manage potential travel disruptions at the Johor-Singapore border crossings on July 11, as an estimated tens of thousands of Johoreans living and working in Singapore prepare to cross back to cast their votes in the Johor state election.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail made the announcement on Saturday on the sidelines of nomination proceedings in Johor, acknowledging that border crossings continue to face a “possibility of disruptions” as Malaysia rolls out a new immigration system.

Dedicated lanes for Singapore-based voters

To help Malaysian voters residing in Singapore return home and exercise their civic duty, the home ministry plans to provide dedicated lanes at both the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) complex linked to the Woodlands Causeway and the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) linked to the Tuas Second Link.

“We will make every effort, where necessary, including providing dedicated lanes to facilitate Malaysian voters residing in Singapore so that they can return home and fulfil their civic responsibility,” Saifuddin said, as quoted by CNA.

He added that while he hopes there will be no disruptions on polling day, the ministry has prepared contingency plans should any issues arise, although he did not elaborate on the specifics.

Shadow of recent system outages

The task force announcement comes against a backdrop of two significant immigration system failures in recent months. Last month, tens of thousands of travellers faced lengthy queues at checkpoints across Malaysia, including at the Johor-Singapore land border, after a nationwide system outage crippled immigration clearance for roughly five hours. A similar incident in April left thousands stranded for about two hours.

Both outages are linked to Malaysia’s ongoing transition from the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) to the new National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe), which is designed to improve reliability and handle higher passenger volumes. Saifuddin said the implementation is currently in its final phase, with local media previously reporting that MyNIISe will be fully rolled out in September.

He acknowledged that “occasional hiccups” may still occur during the transition, while stressing that ensuring smooth crossings on polling day remained the ministry’s highest priority.

The stakes on July 11

The scale of the challenge should not be underestimated. Local media estimated in 2022 that between 100,000 and 200,000 Johoreans are working in Singapore, a significant portion of the Johor electorate, which numbers around 2.7 million. With the election falling on a Saturday, a surge in cross-border traffic on top of regular weekend Causeway volumes could place considerable pressure on both checkpoints if the immigration system encounters any issues.

Saifuddin also used the occasion to make a broader point about cross-border infrastructure, noting that an efficient and reliable system was essential not just for election day, but for the long-term success of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone. “This is just one example of how federal government policies and planning deliver significant benefits to the people of Johor,” he said, as reported by CNA.

The political backdrop

Saifuddin’s comments came while he was campaigning for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Puteri Wangsa candidate Maszlee Malik, a former education minister under the first PH administration from 2018 to 2020, who has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the chief minister post if PH performs strongly.

The Johor election sees PH and Barisan Nasional (BN), partners in the federal unity government under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, facing off as rivals in the state contest. BN is defending 40 of the 56 assembly seats, while PH holds 12, Perikatan Nasional holds four, and MUDA holds one.

For Singaporeans, the more immediate concern is likely a practical one: If you’re planning a Causeway crossing on or around July 11, expect heavier-than-usual traffic as Johoreans head home to vote and factor in extra time accordingly.

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