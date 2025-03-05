PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is set to be a key player in the global technology arena as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will launch a strategic collaboration with a UK-based company on Wednesday (Mar 5) evening, according to Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, the Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, in a briefing on Wednesday morning.

The Star reported that the partnership with the “world’s largest chip architecture design company” is expected to boost Malaysia’s artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor industry.

Mr Tunku Nashrul said that the agreement is the result of the initiative by the Madani Government through the Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry (MITI), the Finance Ministry, and the Economy Ministry.

“The Prime Minister views this partnership as a strategic step to strengthen the country’s technology ecosystem, positioning Malaysia as a key player in the global technology arena,” he added.

This partnership makes Malaysia the first in ASEAN to work with the company on a technology ecosystem, making it the region’s main hub. It will also be the first to host the company’s office in the region. In addition, it will provide local companies access to advanced semiconductor technology and training for local skilled talent, Mr Tunku Nashrul added.

Meanwhile, PM Anwar will visit states to lead development meetings with key state government leaders and agencies. Mr Tunku Nashrul said the Prime Minister remains focused on “eradicating hardcore poverty”—a top priority since Budget 2023.

To ensure help reaches hardcore poor groups, political secretaries have been sent to the states for assistance.

Efforts include raising the incomes of targeted groups, creating jobs, and improving access to education, healthcare, and housing to lift struggling households.

He said that as of Dec 31, 2024, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Perlis have eliminated hardcore poverty. The Malaysian government aims to achieve this in other states. /TISG

Read also: Malaysia’s EPF announces 6.3% dividend, highest in seven years