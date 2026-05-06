Malaysia’s DAP urges party members to be ready for snap polls in 3 states

MALAYSIA: Talks of fresh elections to be held in Malaysia, at least at the state level, are getting more pertinent with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s allies, Democratic Action Party (DAP), urging the party machinery to be ready for snap polls in at least three states: Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, and Johor.

DAP Secretary-General, Anthony Loke, said this was decided by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), which held its monthly meeting last night at the DAP headquarters.

“The meeting discussed the latest developments of the political crisis in Negeri Sembilan and decided on five positions, among them directing the entire party machinery to be prepared to face the possibility of snap elections in those three states,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the party must be ready for any eventuality should the respective State Legislative Assemblies be dissolved in the near future. He said this in reference to the political situation in Negeri Sembilan, where the state government led by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) is now a minority government after the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) pulled out its support for the Menteri Besar (MB) of the state, Datuk Aminuddin Harun, who hails from the PKR. Both DAP and PKR are members of the PH.

Fourteen UMNO assemblymen in the state pressed for the removal of the MB, but Loke said that DAP is firmly against this.

“DAP will continue to give full support to Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun as MB of Negeri Sembilan.

“DAP always respects and upholds the institution of the Constitutional Monarchy. All issues involving the institution of the King and Adat Pepatih must be resolved with full respect and order according to the Constitution and the state laws.

“DAP expresses gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, for His Majesty’s decree that the State Government should continue to function as usual under Aminuddin’s administration,” he said.