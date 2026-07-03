Don’t put away your umbrellas yet: Singapore is going to experience alternating periods of hot and humid weather this first two weeks of July

SINGAPORE: Locals and visitors in Singapore can expect alternating periods of wet and dry weather during the first two weeks of July. According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, localised short-duration thunderstorms are expected during the first week of the month, while conditions in the second week are likely to be drier, as reported by 8world News.

The southwest monsoon is expected to continue affecting Singapore, bringing short-duration thunderstorms mainly in the late morning and afternoon. The authorities also noted that Sumatran squalls could bring one or two days of widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds during the early morning hours.

Overall, total rainfall across most parts of Singapore during the first half of July is expected to be below average. The second week of the month is forecast to be drier, with some days expected to be windy.

Temperatures are expected to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days. Some nights are also expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures remaining above 28°C.

Beware of lightning

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the country experiences one of the highest rates of lightning activity in the world, averaging 167 thunderstorm days each year. Lightning can also occur without rain and may strike some distance away from an active thunderstorm.

As thunderstorms are expected during this period, the authorities are reminding the public to stay safe by avoiding water bodies such as the sea or swimming pools, minimising the use of electrical appliances, avoiding holding metal objects, and refraining from seeking shelter under tall trees or small structures.

It is always better to stay prepared. Read more about lightning safety here.