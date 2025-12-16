// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
25 C
Singapore
type here...
Malaysia's chinese character of the year
Photo: Facebook/The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia-Huazong
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysia picks ‘tax’ as Chinese Character of the Year amid public tax concerns

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SHAH ALAM: Malaysia has named “tax” (shui) as its Chinese Character of the Year, reflecting how taxation policies continue to affect people from all walks of life, according to Han Culture Centre Malaysia president Datuk Goh Hin San, the New Straits Times reported, citing China Press.

“Tax” had been in the top 10 list for six years, between 2014 and 2019, after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced. It dropped out of the list for five years before returning this year.

Other characters that made the top 10 this year were “aid” (yuan), “alcohol” (jiu), “alliance” (meng), “bully” (ba), “flag” (qi), “fraud” (zha), “oil” (you), “quake” (zhen), and “school” (xiao).

According to The Star, Mr Goh said the character was chosen due to several reasons, including policy changes that continue to affect the public, alongside public concerns over slow tax refunds and calls for the federal government to address Sabah’s 40% tax revenue claim under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

See also  Singaporeans slam activist Jolovan Wham for saying burning the state flag should come under freedom of expression

Meanwhile, jury member Datuk Koong Lin Loong said in an analysis report that the return of “tax” in the 15th edition of Malaysia’s Chinese Character of the Year was linked to US tariff policies, Sales and Services Tax (SST) expansion, e-invoicing measures, corporate tax refunds, stamp duty issues, and Sabah’s tax revenue.

Mr Koong said public attention often centred on income tax, while the impact of other taxes, such as import duties and the SST, was frequently overlooked. He urged the government to consult stakeholders before rolling out tax reforms to avoid public backlash and support balanced economic growth. /TISG

Read also: Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

LTA reports high rail reliability, launches real-time MRT and LRT train status webpage

SINGAPORE: Rail reliability across Singapore’s MRT network continues to...
Business

Ringgit opens higher against US dollar on improved sentiment; gains seen to likely ease

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened slightly higher against the...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

LTA reports high rail reliability, launches real-time MRT and LRT train status webpage

SINGAPORE: Rail reliability across Singapore’s MRT network continues to...

Street performer harassed by a man, demanding for a $2 refund after song requests

SINGAPORE: A street performer was harassed by a man...

Maid says, ‘My employer pays me the lowest salary, yet I’m made to buy groceries and cleaning supplies with my own money’

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper in Singapore is seeking help...

Diner found a steel wire in ‘one-pot dish’ at a stir-fry stall

SINGAPORE: A diner complained that he found a steel...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //