Intel pledges S$270M to expand assembly and testing operations in Malaysia: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: US chipmaker Intel has pledged an additional investment of RM860 million (S$270 million) to expand its assembly and testing operations in Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 1).

PM Anwar made the announcement on social media following a meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Intel made the decision to invest due to its confidence in the country’s long-term planning, including the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, he added.

In the meeting, both sides discussed the development of Malaysia’s semiconductor sector as well as efforts to strengthen its position as a high-quality investment destination.

The US chipmaker also conveyed its appreciation for the Malaysian government’s ongoing support, especially for its RM12 billion Advanced Packaging Factory in Penang, which is now 99% complete.

Meanwhile, PM Anwar noted the company’s RM2.8 million commitment over two years to support education, training, and research projects in collaboration with local institutions.

“All these investments reflect a global company’s confidence in Malaysia as a key partner in driving innovation, strengthening the local talent ecosystem and keeping the country’s competitiveness on the world stage,” he added. /TISG

