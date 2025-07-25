Microsoft launches first Southeast Asia AI research lab in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Microsoft has launched its first artificial intelligence (AI) research lab in Southeast Asia, Microsoft Research Asia (MSRA)–Singapore, backed by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), to drive the region’s AI research and innovative solutions for key industries while nurturing its next generation of AI talent.

“Microsoft Research Asia – Singapore will drive innovation on intertwined goals: deploying industry-transforming AI, pursuing frontier breakthroughs in AI foundations, and advancing responsible, socially beneficial applications,” it stated in a press release on Thursday (July 24).

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is also the Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), attended the launch ceremony alongside Microsoft Research President Dr Peter Lee.

In his Facebook post, Minister Tan said, “MSRA Singapore will anchor cutting-edge research in AI, focusing on areas like healthcare, where AI can help clinicians deliver better outcomes for patients.”

He also noted, “I am especially heartened by MSRA’s collaborations with SingHealth and A*STAR to develop AI solutions for preventive healthcare.”

“I am excited to see how MSRA Singapore will contribute to building a more resilient, inclusive, and innovative society,” he added.

In EDB’s press release, it stated that the lab is already working with local partners, including SingHealth, to develop AI capabilities aimed at delivering personalised analysis and enhanced diagnostic accuracy for better patient outcomes. It’s also collaborating with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University Singapore (NTU Singapore) to develop embodied AI, enabling AI to interact with the physical world, for complex tasks in smart environments.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a five-year research collaboration with NUS to nurture PhD students through the Industrial Postgraduate Programme supported by EDB and the NUS School of Computing. It’s also working with NUS, NTU, and the Singapore Management University (SMU) on joint workshops and summer schools to support academic exchange.

EDB managing director Jermaine Loy said that the new lab will create new opportunities for researchers and companies in areas such as healthcare and finance. /TISG

