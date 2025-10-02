Malaysia issues nearly RM1 million in fines to Singaporean drivers under VEP system

SINGAPORE: Since the full implementation of the Foreign Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system in July, Malaysia has issued close to RM1 million in fines to Singaporean drivers who entered the country without valid permits.

According to Malaysia’s Daily News, the Road Transport Department reported that as of Sunday, Sept 28, a total of 3,148 Singaporean drivers had violated VEP rules, resulting in fines amounting to RM944,400, or roughly S$290,000.

The department also revealed that by Aug 31, 306,449 Singapore-registered vehicles had applied for VEPs.

The local authorities explained that the VEP system allows the Malaysian government to monitor foreign vehicles, enhance security, enforce traffic fines, and prevent entry by drivers without paying road tax and insurance. Officials added that the system also helps improve toll collection efficiency.

The Road Transport Department urged foreign drivers to comply with VEP regulations to avoid fines and ensure smoother travel within Malaysia.