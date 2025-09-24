Malaysia issues dress code for concerts — but clarifies it’s only for artists

MALAYSIA: The announcement last weekend of stricter dress codes for concerts by foreign artists in Malaysia sparked concerns online about excessive policing. As one netizen put it, it felt like “3 steps backwards.”

The dress code forbids “dressing in such a manner that resembles the opposite gender” and clothes that are immodest or excessively revealing, as well as those with words or symbols that are “obscene, culturally insensitive, or politically associated”.

Additionally, the guidelines issued by the Central Agency for Application of Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) say that artists cannot remove articles of clothing during performances.

Reports initially said that the directive applied to artists and concertgoers, although Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Strategic Com­munications and Creative Indus­try) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin was quoted by The Star as saying that they were not meant to dampen people’s experience but instead ensure that the concert would be enjoyed in safety and in alignment with Malaysia’s values.

The report added that Mr Kamaruzaman said that audience members were also expected to dress appropriately and behave respectfully.

“While the guidelines primarily focus on organisers and perfor­mers, they do indirectly extend to audience conduct through the organisers’ obligations,” he said.

Dress code for foreign artists only

However, the Malaysian Government stated on Monday (Sep 22) that the updated rules only apply to performers and organisers and that concertgoers are not subject to any dress code.

Malay Mail quoted the country’s Communications Ministry as saying, “The guidelines only stipulate the dress code and conduct expected of artists performing on stage, and not of attendees.”

The statements on how an audience should dress or behave are recommendations and not rules, it added.

“The main focus is on appropriate attire and conduct in line with the values and sensitivities of Malaysia’s multiracial society, in the interest of preserving national harmony,” the statement said.

Kill switch at concerts

In 2023, the British pop band The 1975 caused a scandal when, during a concert in Kuala Lumpur, its frontman kissed a male bandmate onstage and criticised the country’s laws, which he deemed homophobic, in a profanity-laden speech.

Afterwards, it was announced by Teo Nie Ching, the Minister of Communications, that concert organisers were required to have “a kill switch that will cut off electricity during any performance if there is any unwanted incident”.

She added, “We hope that with stricter guidelines, foreign artists can adhere to the local culture.”

On Sunday (Sep 21), Mr Kamaruzaman said that between two and six PUSPAL officers would be assigned to each concert.

He told The Star, “The number of officers depends on the scale and nature of the event. Under the Incident Management Plan, local authority officers and event organisers have the mandate to activate the kill switch on the advice of PUSPAL officers.” /TISG

