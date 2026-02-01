Malaysia cracks down on graft: third general charged, leaders vow action

MALAYSIA: Another highly-ranked officer in Malaysia’s army has been charged in the country’s bid to stamp out corruption over defence contracts.

Armed Forces’ Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis was charged on Thursday (Jan 30), making him the third such case in a month. Former Armed Forces chief Mohamad Nizam Jaffar was charged on Jan 23, and on Jan 8, former Malaysian Army Chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives appeared in court.

The Malay Mail reported that Mr Fauzi was charged with criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million (approximately S$1.6 million) from the Armed Forces Welfare Fund. Mr Mohd Nizam, meanwhile, faces two counts of abuse of power, one count of criminal breach of trust, and one count of accepting gifts. The amounts involved in the charges total RM3.75 million (approximately S$1.2 million).

As for Mr Hafizuddeain and his wives, they face money laundering charges involving RM2.1 million (approximately S$6770,000).

Corruption crackdown

Malaysians have long clamoured for the government to address corruption among high officials, especially in the wake of the scandal that saw US$4.5 billion siphoned from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) sovereign wealth fund. In 2016, the United States Department of Justice called the 1MDB scandal the “largest kleptocracy case to date.”

After Anwar Ibrahim became Prime Minister in 2022, he said he would make the fight against corruption central to his administration, and the recent charges against the top army officials are proof that he is making good on this.

On Wednesday (Jan 28), he spoke sternly to Finance Ministry officials, warning them that they have only days to get in line, or they need to go.

“The time has come for us to provide answers. If you have been entrusted with responsibility but cannot fulfil it because the challenges are too great, the trials too heavy, or the temptations too strong, inform your superiors, me, the ministers, or the Attorney General,” he said, adding that they have one week to do this.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Malaysia’s king, has also commented on the defence contract scandal, warning officials that rooting out corruption will reach all levels.

“I have said before that I came to Kuala Lumpur to hunt for the corrupt… I am sure there are many more out there in the customs department, immigration, police … and also those in this hall who will be hunted down until they are found,” he said on Jan 19. /TISG