Malaysia and Singapore explore GovTech, public housing, and public sector reform collaboration

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore are exploring collaboration in government technology (GovTech), public housing, and public sector reform to improve public service delivery, following a three-day official visit to Singapore by the Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, The Star reported.

He said at the MRSM Malaysia Alumni Association’s sports carnival that Malaysia aims to “learn from Singapore,” where GovTech is already in place, while Malaysia is still preparing to launch its own.

He also mentioned Singapore’s affordable housing system, developed through the city-state’s Housing and Development Board, and public sector reform as two other areas Malaysia wants to learn from.

Mr Shamsul Azri said Singapore welcomed the idea of working together and sharing best practices to improve public service quality in both countries.

Earlier in his speech at the event, he cited Singapore’s average life expectancy of 83.5 years—compared to about 75 in Malaysia—and also urged Malaysians to focus on prevention by eating better and staying active through sports. “We must remember that prevention is better than cure,” he added. /TISG

