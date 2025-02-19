MALAYSIA: In a significant effort to enhance the nation’s education system, the Malaysian government has allocated RM9 million to fund overseas training for teachers in leadership and artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative, first reported by The Star in its article “Govt allocates RM9mil to send teachers abroad for leadership, AI courses, ” aims to equip educators with cutting-edge skills that will help shape the country’s future workforce.”

Strengthening leadership and AI knowledge among educators

According to The Star, the initiative was announced by Education Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Ruji Ubi, who emphasised the importance of leadership training and AI education in modernising Malaysia’s teaching landscape. He stated that the programme is designed to enhance the professional capabilities of teachers, allowing them to adapt to evolving educational demands.

“The Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, has consistently highlighted the necessity of quality education access, which encompasses not only infrastructure and curriculum but also the enhancement of teachers’ leadership capabilities,” said Datuk Ruji Ubi, as quoted by The Star. “This initiative strives to cultivate a more competent, compassionate, and caring Madani society.”

The initiative will see teachers undergoing training abroad, with Singapore and the United States among the selected destinations. The training programmes, lasting between one and three months, will focus on equipping educators with leadership skills and knowledge of AI applications that can be integrated into the Malaysian education system.

Government’s commitment to education excellence

The Star also reported that Datuk Ruji Ubi made the announcement alongside Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary, and Melaka Education Department director Mahfudzah Mohamed Noor Their presence at the event underscores the collaborative effort between various government stakeholders to improve the country’s education system.

This investment in educators highlights Malaysia’s commitment to future-proofing its workforce. By providing teachers with international exposure and knowledge of AI-driven education, the government aims to create a more robust and dynamic learning environment for students.

Impact on Malaysia’s future workforce

The move to train educators in leadership and AI is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring that Malaysian students remain competitive in the global job market. As AI technology continues to transform industries, the government recognises the need for educators who can prepare students for future careers that require digital literacy and innovative thinking.

With RM9 million allocated for this project, Malaysia is making a strong statement about the value it places on education and professional development. The success of this initiative could pave the way for further investments in upskilling teachers, ultimately benefiting the entire nation.