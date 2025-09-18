Malay Heritage Centre, under renovation, to showcase Malay women’s contributions

SINGAPORE: The Malay Heritage Centre, located in Kampong Glam, will reopen next year. It will feature six exhibition halls, which will present new exhibitions showcasing the contributions of Malay women in education, literature, and the arts. The centre, formerly known as the Kampong Glam Palace, was listed as the country’s 70th national monument in 2015. It has been under renovation since October 2022.

The Malay contribution was highlighted by Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, the acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs. In a seminar on Malay cultural heritage, he stated that the Malay language and culture have played an integral role in building Singapore’s multicultural society. He stressed that people should give importance to cultural development and not just focus on social and economic progress.

Details of the renovation

Hafiz Shariff, the general manager of the Malay Heritage Centre, said the renovation will not just focus on preserving national monuments but will also include upgraded electrical and mechanical facilities and audio systems. The interior will be renovated, adding a multi-purpose room and more barrier-free facilities.

The permanent contents of the Malay Heritage Centre’s exhibition hall have been updated as well. Visitors will get a chance to explore the evolution of Malay identity in Singapore.

“We are working hard to present new narratives that showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Malay community in Singapore, and how our stories transcend geographical boundaries to shape Malay identity in contemporary Singapore,” Hafiz said.

After the changes are implemented, the exhibition hall will have six rooms that will narrate the story of the Malay community in Singapore. The rooms will exhibit the contribution of Malay women in education, literature, and arts, for people to fully grasp their stories.

Additionally, the exhibition rooms will also showcase new works of emerging and established local Malay artists, as well as research findings, personal narratives, and objects that highlight the life of the Malay pioneers.

With the renovation, the Malay Heritage Centre hopes to fulfil its vision of being a sustainable destination of historical and cultural significance for its visitors and the community, adding to the cultural life of the Kampong Glam area.