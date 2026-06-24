Malay DAP MP called ‘kafir’ despite raising RM1.2 million for mosque

MALAYSIA: Recently, Muslim convert preacher Firdaus Wong criticised Democratic Action Party’s (DAP’s) Bukit Bendera Member of Parliament (MP) Syerleena Abdul Rashid for “playing victim” when challenged over her shallow knowledge of Islam. His remarks followed her financial support for renovations at a Hindu temple, which she defended as respect and compassion.

Firdaus reminded her that Islam requires safeguarding its sanctity, citing Quranic verses. He urged her to reflect, stressing that politics is temporary, but faith must remain protected.

In her response to the convert preacher, she defended funding renovations at a Hindu temple, saying her faith teaches respect and compassion.

She adds that her office has raised over RM1.2 million (S$374,640) for mosques and suraus in her constituency. She stressed that her commitment to supporting Islamic institutions remains strong, even as she extends aid to non‑Muslim places of worship.

She received support from several netizens. On X, one argued that she will inevitably face criticism regardless of her actions. The user noted that as a Malay‑Muslim politician in a Chinese‑majority party, she cannot please everyone. However, what matters most is that she continues to act with integrity and fairness.

Others argued that the DAP MP was simply fulfilling her responsibilities as an elected representative. One noted that politicians are expected to allocate funds to houses of worship across their constituencies, regardless of faith. They added that MPs, irrespective of party affiliation, whether it be PAS or DAP, will have to oversee renovations and construction for religious institutions serving diverse communities.

Some netizens expressed fatigue over the constant use of the “haram” label against MPs like Syerleena Abdul Rashid. A citizen argued that such accusations are often bundled together by preachers like Firdaus Wong, creating confusion rather than meaningful debate towards the actual problems that Malaysia is facing.

Unfortunately, some netizens seized the opportunity to further criticise her, arguing that religion “is not about money,” dismissing her fundraising efforts for mosques and suraus. They then shifted to political commentary, insinuating that DAP is a secular party that should be “dished out.”

Many Malaysians welcomed her efforts to support the Hindu community in her constituency, ensuring access to improved houses of worship. Her actions highlight the broader debate on religious sensitivities, inclusivity, and fairness in public service.