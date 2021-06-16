Entertainment Celebrity Makeup artist claims a Hong Kong singer shamed her about her work

Hong Kong — , a Chinese makeup artist, recently spilled the beans on bad celebrity behaviour. In a live stream, she claimed to have worked with many celebrities in showbiz. She shared that some celebrities are very different in private, adding that their demands, arrogant attitude and tantrums would put off even their die-hard fans. There was a particular female Hong Kong singer who hurt her feelings.

said that she would usually check with the celebrity if they had a preferred brand of cosmetics or style of makeup before doing them up. But the female Hong Kong singer ignored her question and continued to play with her phone. Mira then used her “professional judgement” to create a look that she felt would suit the singer. When Mira complete the look, the singer looked into the mirror, rolled her eyes before turning to her assistant and saying in Cantonese: “This makeup doesn’t cut it.”

Mira felt embarrassed. Even though she understood Cantonese, she pretended that she did not and continued to put up with the singer’s behaviour, reported 8days.sg.

Mira did not drop any names but she shared that people born after the 90s are more familiar with the singer and would definitely listen to her songs. Given this clue, netizens speculated that Mira was referring to , who is known to be a diva.

allegedly left her assistant in the middle of a busy road in Beijing in the dead of winter. Picture: Weibo

 

Mira also shared about the shocking antics of another female celebrity, who allegedly dumped her assistant in the middle of a busy road in Beijing in the dead of winter.

It was said that the assistant forgot to bring the mobile phone for the celebrity to play games. The celebrity even told her assistant that if she did not bring her the phone by the end of the day, she should forget about returning to her job.

The celebrity’s behaviour caused an uproar. Netizens speculated that she is the Chinese actress , who has a reputation for being difficult.

Some netizens commented that one should take Mira’s words with a pinch of salt.

Others felt that it was unprofessional of Mira to talk about her clients behind their backs and no one would want to hire her in the future./TISGFollow us on Social Media

