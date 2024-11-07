SINGAPORE: A recent survey by Abbott, a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare products company, has shed light on the alarming disconnect between diabetes patients’ perceptions of their health management and their actual practices.

The study involved 352 local respondents and revealed that while over half of those surveyed believe they effectively control their diabetes, significant gaps in awareness and practice remain.

Key findings from the survey indicate a strong consensus among participants regarding the influence of diet on blood sugar levels.

An overwhelming 90% of respondents acknowledged that diet is critical in managing their condition. However, this understanding does not translate into consistent health monitoring.

Notably, 51% of patients reported not regularly testing their blood sugar levels at home, citing reasons such as inconvenience or a belief that monitoring is unnecessary.

Furthermore, the survey highlights a concerning disparity in diabetes management among those who consider themselves effectively controlling the disease.

Although nearly 65% of respondents expressed confidence in their diabetes management skills, over 60% had glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels above 7%.

Elevated HbA1c levels, which represent average blood sugar readings over the past three months, are linked to an increased risk of diabetic complications.

Healthcare experts have expressed concern over these findings, emphasizing the critical need for regular blood sugar monitoring.

They point out that without consistent testing, patients are likely unaware of how their dietary habits impact their blood sugar levels.

This lack of monitoring could lead to serious health consequences, undermining the patient’s confidence in their ability to manage their diabetes effectively.

The survey results serve as a wake-up call for patients and healthcare providers to address the gap between knowledge and practice in diabetes management.

Experts recommend increased educational efforts to encourage regular blood sugar testing and a more proactive approach to dietary management to help patients lower their risk of complications.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)