// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Maid’s employer says, ‘My helper refuses to stop using her phone while walking the dogs, and she also keeps forgetting to feed their medication’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In Singapore’s ever-growing list of household dilemmas, a first-time employer who hired a new helper to take care of her dogs has found herself entangled in a paw-sitively sticky situation: Her new helper just won’t paw-se the scrolling.

Taking to the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group, the frustrated employer asked for advice after discovering that her helper was glued to her phone even during dog-walking duties—despite being explicitly told not to use it.

“I’ve given her the benefit of using her phone despite her agency stating she can only use it at night, but I now feel giving her the benefit is spoiling her,” she wrote. “I specifically told her that when walking the dog, she cannot use her phone, but I still caught her using it while I was walking my other dog.”

The situation worsens when you consider that the helper had also missed giving the dogs their medication on several occasions.

See also  Maid says she has "no time to play phone" like other helpers, and adds, "sometimes if my boss just help me, maybe I have more time"

“We mitigate this by asking her to take a photo of every meal so that she can check for herself if she has fed the dogs their medication,” the employer explained. But even with structured reminders and designated phone usage time, the issue persisted.

“Other than that, she’s quite loving to them (dogs), even when we’re not around. But the medication and excessive phone usage during working hours aren’t something we are comfortable with,” the employer added.

The Facebook comments section, as expected, turned into a mix of management tips and digital-age ethics.

One fellow employer wrote, “I limit my helper’s phone usage to break times and nighttime. I don’t think it makes sense to be on the phone all the time.”

Another declared, “Then get rid of the phone to her… nobody can do their job well if they’re always busy on the phone.”

On the flip side, domestic helpers who also take care of their employers’ dogs shared their perspectives.

See also  Maid says, despite reminding her employer to pay her since she didn't travel home, her requests were ignored; asks what to do

“My employer allows me to use my phone, as long as I don’t neglect my work,” one said, while another added, “I also have a dog to take care of… and if I walk with the dog, I don’t use my phone.”

One pragmatic group member suggested, “Just give her a warning first. If she doesn’t listen, that’s a sign you need to replace her.”

At the core, this digital tug-of-war reflects a wider question many Singapore households now face: How to balance trust, compassion, productivity—and screen time—within the modern employer-helper dynamic.

Until then, this helper’s scrolling paws might just need a firm tap on the leash.

Read related: ‘Why don’t authorities impose a fine on dog keepers who let their pets pee in void decks?’ — HDB resident complains about urine smell

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘A lion is a lion wherever it sits’: Netizens cheer Pritam Singh on in new seat, ask why Parliament looked so empty

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh no longer holds...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Order delivered to an empty building: Grab can take action against users for misleading information

SINGAPORE: Remember the recent report of a food delivery...

Maid arrested for throwing towels and sanitary napkins from third-floor window

SINGAPORE: Residents filed a complaint when a maid was...

Business

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //