Maid’s employer asks, ‘What would be the best Christmas gift for my helper?’ — SG maids on Facebook say, ‘Cash or gold!’

SINGAPORE: ‘Tis the season of giving — and one Singapore employer is taking that to heart, turning to Facebook for help picking the perfect Christmas gift for her domestic helper.

Posting in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper” Facebook group, the employer wrote: “I would like to get my helper a Christmas gift. What would be the best choice? She’s with me for the 2nd month in December, and I feel that I shouldn’t leave her out during this season.”

That simple, thoughtful question ignited a flood of honest, warm, and some hilarious responses — mostly pointing in one shiny direction: Straight to the bank (or the jewellery shop).

“Cash or gold!”

“Cash or gold!” one commenter replied immediately, wasting no time at all. Another added, “Gold is the best investment!” treating the gift as both sentimental and strategic.

For some, it was personal. “My employer gave me an extra half-salary last time. I came here in September,” one helper shared, suggesting that even a partial bonus can go a long way in showing appreciation.

A red packet also made the cut: “A red packet of cash will be truly appreciated a lot 🥰,” wrote another. One even declared, “Cash is best! Because she can choose what to buy for herself.”

“Hand cream, lotion, small purse…”

But then, not everyone thought expensive gifts were necessary or even wise. Some advised employers to go simple for now, especially since the helper had only been employed for two months.

“Hand cream, lotion, small purse. Something simple. You don’t have to give big or costly items just yet, as she is still new. It’s the thought that counts!” said one commenter.

Others suggested practical gifts, such as slippers, a nice T-shirt, sneakers, or even a new phone—but cautioned that consideration should be given to the helper’s interests and personality.

“I wish all employers were like this!”

However, amid the upcoming festive suggestions, a few helpers used the thread to share the sad reality they face with their employers.

“Your helper is so lucky to be with you, ma’am. I celebrated Christmas twice already at my employer’s house, but she never gave me any Christmas gift ever.”

“I wish all employers were like this! My employer told me that I don’t have a Christmas or New Year holiday 😢. How sad I am… 😭”

It was a poignant reminder that not all households treat their helpers with the same holiday spirit — or even basic recognition.

“It is the thought that counts…”

Nevertheless, one commenter smartly cautioned: “Some employers advise starting small, as she (helper) might expect bigger gifts for holidays next time. I won’t worry too much about such advice. It’s a time to show a gesture of goodwill. She’ll be with you for 2 years. If we’re so calculative, it defeats the spirit of gifting 🤗, but then, rules are still rules. Don’t let her get too carried away.”

Another took a broader view: “We don’t even gift our own family and friends that! It is the thought that counts. Start with something realistic and sustainable that you can maintain every year. Also, if the helper is genuine, she will be happy with whatever you can give within your capacity and should be just glad that she was part of your celebrations.”

It’s the kind gesture that matters most

So, whether it’s a cash-filled ang pau, a bottle of lotion, or even just a simple but nice t-shirt, the overall message was loud and clear: It’s the kind gesture that matters most.

And in a country where helpers work long hours, far away from their own families, even a small token of love can mean a whole world full of joy to them.

Read related: Maid’s employer asks, ‘What’s the standard ang pau amount to give my helper during her birthday celebration?’