Domestic Helpers

Maid’s employer asks her to ‘handle his family’s shoes’ each time they leave and return home

ByYoko Nicole

February 10, 2025

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean family has allegedly required their domestic helper to “handle their shoes” each time they leave or return home, sparking concerns about her treatment.

On Saturday (Feb 8), an acquaintance of the family shared her observations on Reddit’s ‘Singapore Raw’ forum. She said she had seen the maid rush to the doorstep whenever a family member arrived home. Her task was to collect their shoes and neatly place them in the shoe cabinet outside.

The helper was reportedly expected to do the same when the family members left the house. Before their departure, she had to step outside, retrieve their shoes, and arrange them properly at the doorstep for them to wear. “The maid does look very unhappy. The face is black every time I see her,” she remarked.

She then asked other Singaporeans in the forum, writing, “Is this called abuse or not?” 

“They should be treated with respect and dignity”

The post quickly gained traction on the platform, sparking a debate among forum users about the treatment of domestic helpers in Singapore.

See also  Maid's employer is concerned that her helper isn't "close and sweet to her kids... play with them... giggle with them"

Several users felt that making the helper do this was “abusive,” saying it went beyond usual household chores and felt more like treating her as a servant.

One user said, “Wealthy ancient Romans had a slave whose sole job was to accompany the master/mistress and undo his/her sandal straps when arriving at home or a party and doing them up when leaving. Those were slaves in ancient Rome, though. Completely inappropriate for our context.”

Another commented, “My family always had a rule that we can’t treat our helper as a servant and ask for water and to bring us stuff. She’s there to cook and clean but not to be our personal errand woman. And we definitely get scolded if we shout at her. That’s how all maids should be treated. With respect and dignity.”

Others, however, took a more neutral stance, suggesting that the task might not necessarily be abusive, depending on the overall working conditions and how the family treated the helper in other aspects.

See also  Employer wants to hire maid who's willing to only use her phone once a week

One user wrote, “No. Shoes are just shoes. If the family does it because either they or the helper has strong negative beliefs about the dirtiness of shoes, it’s not a big deal.”

Another added, “What’s wrong with that? Many places that require you to take off shoes also help customers arrange their shoes neatly.”

Domestic helper’s duties

The specific tasks a domestic helper can or cannot do are unclear. However, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) specifies on its website that helpers cannot assist in an employer’s business nor perform clinical duties that registered healthcare professionals should handle. They may, however, assist in caring for children, sick, or elderly family members.

During the required Settling-In and Employers’ Orientation Programmes, both helpers and employers get a general idea of expected duties. Still, specific tasks aren’t always listed since every household is different.

Employers with particular requests, like tutoring or massage, should discuss them upfront. If helpers are unsure about their duties, they can check with their agency or MOM for guidance.

See also  Maid contacts loanshark on TikTok and gives them her employers' details; 'ah long' then sends her money and demands she pays with interest

Read more: Woman refuses to give parents an allowance after they let her starve in university

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Domestic Helpers

Frustrated helper who bit & pinched baby gets 20-month jail sentence

February 7, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers

67-year-old man sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for assaulting domestic worker while the family was overseas

January 28, 2025 Gemma Iso
Domestic Helpers

‘Can’t we at least treat them better?’ — Woman asks if in-law mentality about helpers can be changed

January 24, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Entertainment

China is being overtaken by micro-dramas with a bite-sized sensation

February 10, 2025 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s space ambitions: The growing partnership between MEASAT and China’s SPACESAIL

February 10, 2025 Micllavier Pangan
Singapore News

HDB unit with ‘Do not disturb’ poster for property agents goes viral

February 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore News

8 out of 10 of the 5,032 BTO flats offered this month have waiting time of 4 years or less — HDB

February 10, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.