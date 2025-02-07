SINGAPORE: After a user asked online how much Singaporeans usually give their parents for financial support, one woman responded, “$0.”

In the thread, she explained that her parents never helped her financially when she struggled through university, so she doesn’t feel obligated to give them anything now.

She said that while in school, she had to handle all her expenses, including tuition, rent, and daily living costs. Unlike some of her friends, whose parents helped out with university fees or at least gave them some allowance, she had to rely on student loans and part-time jobs to get by.

“I feel like my parents did not support me financially … But staying at Pasir Ris and studying at NTU, I stayed in hall. So throughout university, I would say they barely supported me. I had no allowance too. I worked during summer/winter holidays so I settled most of my own meals,” she explained.

She recalled a particularly tough time when her mum told her she couldn’t afford to give her an allowance, even though she had only $2 in her bank account. “I said I have no money to eat and parents still did not give me any. My friends fed me. Hence, I am more than happy to buy my friend food than give my parents money,” she said.

The woman shared that even when her mum says, “I need the money, you can afford to give even just $100-$200,” she still refuses to give in as her priority right now is clearing her student loans.

However, she mentioned that despite her feelings, she sometimes helps with big household purchases. She wrote, “I pay for them when needed, such as when the washing machine broke down or when we repaired the aircon.”

She added, “We also bought my dad an iPhone as his phone broke down. Probably need get mum one this year. I recently give them a red packet for CNY. I also buy dinner for my mum at times ..and I pay for meals together when we eat at non hawker / occasions. Non hawker such as we feel like having dinner at ikea or Genki. I bring snacks/drinks (bbt) back too.”

Others in the forum, however, had different responses. One user mentioned, “I just give $1000/mth since I still staying with them. So enough to cover some expenses etc. Will also occasionally top up abit to help with groceries or bring them out for meals etc.”

Another user commented, “About 10% of gross salary to my mum. My dad is working and doesn’t need extra money. They’ve provided a lot for me so I give willingly. Some days I pay for meals or random shopping, it’s not an expectation from them.”

A third shared, “No fix number it depends on the parents and what you are comfortable. Too many variables. You can choose to give minimum few hundred as a token sum but mainly I would say between 500-800 is a good amount for avg earners. 4k onwards. I give 1500 as they are helping to look after my son.”

In 2023, The Straits Times conducted an online survey of 1,000 Singaporean respondents. The results revealed that approximately 75% of Singaporean children regularly provide financial support to their parents.

Nearly half of those who contribute financially offer between $300 and $500 a month, which helps cover various household expenses. Some, however, choose to give a percentage of their salary, typically around 10% to 20%.

