// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 17, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Australia’s Northern Territory to jail 10-year-old offenders
Domestic Helpers
3 min.Read

Maid who pinched and slapped 1-year-old who interrupted her sleep said this is how she raised her own children

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The prosecution is seeking a 30-month jail sentence for a helper from the Philippines who abused a young child in her care on over 20 occasions when he interrupted her sleep. While she has said that she hopes the boy’s parents will forgive her, she also claimed that she treated her own children back home.

According to a Channel NewsAsia (CNA) report, Nucom Loreta Talbo was responsible for the care of a one-year-old boy, who slept in the same room as she did. She began working for the child’s family in September 2023, and between Mar 5, 2024, and Jul 23, 2024, she abused him at least 22 times.

Nucom pleaded guilty to one count of ill-treating a child over 22 occasions on Wednesday (Jul 16) and will be sentenced on Jul 30, with CNA adding that the helper has been given the opportunity to talk to a representative from the Philippine Embassy.

While the child’s parents were only alerted to the helper hurting their child in July 2024, the abuse could have started as early as December 2023, when the boy’s teacher found signs of injury. The helper denied having hurt the boy when the parents confronted her, however.

See also  ‘A man with no moral and values’ — Netizens condemn man who raped maid multiple times while his family was out

On Jul 23, 2024, the boy’s parents woke up in the middle of the night because they heard him crying loudly. This prompted them to check footage from the CCTV camera in the bedroom the helper shared with the boy, and they discovered that she had been hitting the boy’s head several times, slapping him, pinching his cheek, and other examples of rough handling.

Even with the evidence, Nucom at first denied mistreating the child, but later admitted it, adding that she had raised her children with such treatment.

It is unknown if the helper was abusive toward the boy prior to Mar 5, 2024, as the CCTV had been faulty before that date.

A number of commenters on the story, while horrified at the cruelty of Nucom’s actions and expressing the hope that she is punished accordingly, also said that it would be better if helpers had clearer roles. They argued that maids should be expected to do housework, and if they are hired as nannies, then this should be their primary duty, particularly if they are responsible for the care of very young children, and not a mixture of both.

See also  Mother of slain Indonesian woman in Geylang claims she was killed by her Bangladeshi boyfriend who refused to let her go

“You either hired helper for the housework and a nanny for the kids. Never two jobs for the helper,” wrote one.

Another said it has been common for people to “hire a maid who has to do all the chores, cook, take care of the kids, and even walk their dogs, sometimes even on her rest days.”

A number of commenters said that young children should sleep with their parents, and not with helpers, especially since toddlers are still unable to express themselves in cases where they have been hurt. This would also ensure that the helper gets a break from her duties, especially if she does housework as well as childcare.

“I will never let my helper sleep with my baby. My baby still does at least one night feed, helper already has so much work in the day, it is cruel not to let her have proper sleep at night,” one woman wrote.

See also  Maid serves her employer burnt food and says "remove burnt part and eat"

Local Reddit users appeared to agree.

“You cannot expect infinite patience from them when the child cries through the night or disrupts their rest. Even as parents, we experience frustration when the child just keeps waking up through the night. It is wrong for them to abuse your child, yes, but do you want to take the risk that they will do it without your knowledge to your child who is unable to voice their suffering to you?” one wrote.

“The thing is, nannies are not maids and maids are not nannies, but it ends up becoming part of their job scope to do anything and everything. If ppl cannot take care of their two to three kids daily while doing all the housework… why do they expect the maid to do it?” another added. /TISG

Read also: ‘DO NOT HIRE A MAID IF…’: Singaporean calls out unrealistic expectations of employers

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

New report says HDB model inspires other governments in the region

SINGAPORE: The 2025 ULI Asia Pacific Home Attainability Index...

Scale AI cuts 200 full-time staff weeks after Meta’s US$14.3B investment and founder Alexandr Wang’s exit

INTERNATIONAL: Just weeks after securing a US$14.3 billion (S$18.39...

Knight Frank: F&B surge in S’pore could hurt profitability, waste resources, and destabilise the retail sector

SINGAPORE: The surge of food and beverage (F&B) outlets...

Will Cathay Cineplexes soon bid its final farewell amid millions in debt?

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes may soon bid its final farewell,...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement that reads as...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore