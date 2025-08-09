Maid who endured poor working conditions says no to contract renewal after employer refused pay raise, denied vacation leave, and changed rest days

SINGAPORE: Fed up with her poor working conditions and stagnant pay, a domestic helper shared on social media that she’s decided not to renew her contract with her employers.

In an anonymous post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper Facebook group, she explained that throughout her two years of employment, she had to pay for all her personal necessities, including toiletries such as shampoo, shower gel, and toothpaste, using her own money.

Adding to her challenges, the helper said she often had to buy her own food, particularly fruits, fish, and vegetables, as the family generally provided only one proper meal per day, which was dinner.

Beyond the lack of support for basic needs, the helper said that the extensive level of surveillance in the household made her feel deeply uncomfortable and intruded upon.

According to her, the employer had installed “10 CCTV cameras” throughout the home, including one in her bedroom, and placed a tracker on her house key that was connected to their mobile phones.

The final breaking point, however, came when her employer recently informed her that if she chose to continue working for them, she would not be given a pay raise, would be denied a one-month vacation leave (which she had requested), and that her off days would be changed.

“My day off, they said they would allow me to have two days off a month, but only on weekdays, not on weekends, which I don’t like,” she wrote. “Like, hello, I will go out alone, so it feels lonely because my friends’ day off is only on Sundays. My previous contract gave me one day off a month, and it was on a Sunday, but then it suddenly changed.”

Her story drew support from other domestic workers online, many of whom said they could relate to her experience. Some encouraged her to look for an employer who would treat her with more respect and care.

“You’re right to prioritise your own needs and well-being. It doesn’t sound like your employer was treating you with the respect and care that you deserve,” one wrote. “You’re taking a big step by standing up for yourself and choosing to look for a new opportunity. I hope you find an employer who values and respects you as a person. You deserve it!”

“Good decision, sister..a lot of employers here [are like that] actually,” another commented.

“I hope you feel better after sharing your feelings. Since you already made up your mind not to renew, then no need to dwell too much on it. Let go and move on,” a third added.

Are employers obligated to give their helpers a pay raise?

Employers are not legally required to increase their helpers’ wages. However, the Ministry of Manpower encourages employers to do so as a way to recognise and reward their helpers’ good performance and dedication.

MOM also recommends offering a “contract gratuity,” which is a bonus paid at the end of the contract, to motivate helpers to maintain or improve their work.

