Maid slammed by netizens for telling her employer, “Why don’t you just quit your job and stay home? You don’t need to hire a helper”

ByYoko Nicole

May 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper received backlash online after complaining about how frequently her employer called to check on her elderly mum.

In a post on Complaint Singapore on Monday (May 27), the helper grumbled about how her employer called every hour to check on her mum’s well-being and asked for details like whether she had eaten or slept.

She also hinted that these calls were excessive since her mum was still “very healthy.” She added: “Anyway, you can also see CCTV. Yes, here, got CCTV everywhere.”

Towards the end of her post, the helper sarcastically suggested that her employer quit her job and take on the responsibility of monitoring her elderly mum round the clock.

Photo: FB/ Complaint Singapore

Many netizens were outraged by the helper’s complaints, with some saying that she should quit her job and return to her own country.

One netizen defended the employer’s right to ask for updates, stating that it’s normal for family members to worry about even seemingly small details, especially if the elderly person has a medical history that requires attention.

See also  Maid wants to know if she still needs to work in the house once her replacement helper has arrived

She also criticized the helper for suggesting that her employer quit her job, adding, “They need to earn money to continue caring for their mother that’s why you are hired to do the job!”

Another netizen commented that if the helper felt bothered by her employer’s actions, she should “study hard and graduate with a degree” in her next life. This way, she wouldn’t have to work as a helper and complain about her job.

He added, “They are employers, they have the right to check on their parents or whatever inside the house.” A third netizen expressed scepticism about the helper’s claim that her employer called her every hour.

He compared it to how some unhappy men might exaggerate their spouse’s nagging, making it seem like it happens constantly when it may not be the case.

He explained, “Once you don’t like something someone does.. you tend to exaggerate the actuality of it.

See also  Employer with a baby doesn't scold her maid because she fears the helper will put dirty water into the baby bottle and the baby will have food poisoning and possibly die

What you can do is have a talk and let your employer know how you feel and instead say you will provide them updates every few hours and definitely let them know if any issues happen.”

Read also: Couple draws flak for wanting helper to sit in economy but help with kids in business class

