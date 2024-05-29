SINGAPORE: A domestic helper received backlash online after complaining about how frequently her employer called to check on her elderly mum.

In a post on Complaint Singapore on Monday (May 27), the helper grumbled about how her employer called every hour to check on her mum’s well-being and asked for details like whether she had eaten or slept.

She also hinted that these calls were excessive since her mum was still “very healthy.” She added: “Anyway, you can also see CCTV. Yes, here, got CCTV everywhere.”

Towards the end of her post, the helper sarcastically suggested that her employer quit her job and take on the responsibility of monitoring her elderly mum round the clock.

Many netizens were outraged by the helper’s complaints, with some saying that she should quit her job and return to her own country.

One netizen defended the employer’s right to ask for updates, stating that it’s normal for family members to worry about even seemingly small details, especially if the elderly person has a medical history that requires attention.

She also criticized the helper for suggesting that her employer quit her job, adding, “They need to earn money to continue caring for their mother that’s why you are hired to do the job!”

Another netizen commented that if the helper felt bothered by her employer’s actions, she should “study hard and graduate with a degree” in her next life. This way, she wouldn’t have to work as a helper and complain about her job.

He added, “They are employers, they have the right to check on their parents or whatever inside the house.” A third netizen expressed scepticism about the helper’s claim that her employer called her every hour.

He compared it to how some unhappy men might exaggerate their spouse’s nagging, making it seem like it happens constantly when it may not be the case.

He explained, “Once you don’t like something someone does.. you tend to exaggerate the actuality of it.

What you can do is have a talk and let your employer know how you feel and instead say you will provide them updates every few hours and definitely let them know if any issues happen.”

