SINGAPORE: A recent social media post where a family sought advice for how to manage flying business class via Singapore Airlines while their helper flies economy has received a lot of attention, with netizens critical of the family for being so “entitled”.

The post, which appeared on the Instagram account @overheardonexpatwives earlier this week, was shared by Wake Up, Singapore on Thursday (Mar 7).

The parent wrote that she is a first-time employer of a helper, and asked “Anyone went overseas but you and your family took business class and your helper took economy?”

She followed this to by specifically asking about boarding and disembarkation, presumably since passengers in business class have different processes for each.

“Will we be able to get helper to come to business class to help out when seatbelt sign is off? Or we have to walk to economy to hand our child over if we need help?” the mum wrote.

She explained that they have two children under the age of two and “really need the extra space business class provided” but they also need their helper’s assistance during meals and disembarkation so she can claim their stroller and other times.

The mum ended the post by writing, “I’m concern (sic) she’ll get lost if she’s alone or we can’t find her after we land. How do people usually manage this? Trying to plan the logistics before booking.”

On the @overheardonexpatwives Instagram post, the person who submitted the screenshot captioned it by writing that the family is “so entitled” they “can’t actually cope with (their) own kids,” and added a “simple solution,” which is to “upgrade the helper” to a business class seat.

While the solution is as simple as that, it’s certainly also an expensive one, as business class tickets can cost three to four times the cost of an economy flight ticket.

Further comments on the post say that the mum is an expat wife and not a local.

One IG commenter joked that they hoped the helper would “get lost” after landing and that her employers never find her.

“They are on another level of special,” the commenter added.

On the Wake Up, Singapore page, commenters wrote that some people simply should not be parents if they refuse to take care of their children.

Some found the situation funny, while others found it infuriating. /TISG

