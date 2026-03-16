Maid seeks advice after employers made her work at relatives’ house overseas and took loans from her

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has turned to the internet for advice after her employers not only asked her to do housework at their relatives’ home during an overseas trip but also borrowed money from her to support their business.

In an anonymous post on the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, the helper said her “sir and ma’am” required her to do household chores at their relatives’ home during the day and care for their children at night, a schedule that has started to seriously affect her health.

“I have been coughing for almost two weeks already because I do not get enough sleep while taking care of the kids at night. I also do not get even 30 minutes of rest in the afternoon. Now I cannot eat properly, and I am vomiting. She [my ma’am] said I should follow her to go out so I can feel fresh, but actually, I don’t need that. I just need 30 minutes to rest.”

The helper explained that she initially did not mind helping with the extra housework the first time because she said she “did it from the heart.” However, her feelings began to change when the tasks continued and her workload gradually increased.

She also recalled instances when her employer would say things like, “I want to clean the house” or “I want to wash the plates,” but would say it loudly enough for her to hear. The helper expressed that these remarks made her feel as though they were indirect hints for her to step in and do the tasks herself.

Another issue that has been troubling her is that her employers have been borrowing money from her to support their business.

“[My ma’am] said her business has no money. So, last time, from a small amount, I was okay. But now it’s bigger,” the helper said. “She easily says, ‘I used your money first; later we can count.’ It’s not directly counting. Like almost one month; sometimes I was stressed because what can I say to my family if my money is not with me?”

She also said that sometimes her employers would use her money to pay the restaurant bill.

“Sometimes when we eat at restaurants, they need S$150-300, and they use my money first. Before going, she [my ma’am] asked me to bring it. She said, ‘Don’t forget to bring your card.’”

“The second time I ever talked to her, I said, ‘I don’t have money; I can’t pay for you next time.’ She changed. But after 2-3 weeks, she was like that again. I just follow; it’s too heavy to say no.”

Hoping to hear different perspectives, she ended her post by asking others for guidance. “Please help me. What can I do in this situation? If you don’t mind, maybe employers can also share your perspective. If you travel overseas with your helper, does the helper also have to work at your relatives’ house? Thank you very much.”

“Clearly, a contract violation.”

Reactions to the post were mixed. While some employers claimed that helpers should handle the same responsibilities during overseas travel, others contended that this was illegal.

One said, “Of course you go with them; they expect you to work, what? Your job scope remains the same. I also bring my helper with me to the UK sometimes to visit; she does the same job there that she does here. Come on.”

Another explained, “When you travel with your employers, your job scope remains the same as it is in Singapore. That means you only cook, clean, and care for the same people who live at the address on your work permit—except their residence is now temporarily overseas.”

A third wrote, “Clearly, a contract violation. Talk to your employer. If the employer is still the same. Change your employer. If they will not give you a release paper, then fight for your rights and contact the MOM or the embassy. As easy as that. Always do it the proper way.”

Some, however, were more concerned about the helper’s health and encouraged her to speak to her employers.

One wrote, “It may not be easy for you to take the risk but your health is more important, especially when you have a family to support. You can discuss with your employer about the situation. If they are still doing the same after you talk to them, I think you should report to MOM right away.”

Some also commented on the issue of the employer borrowing money from her. One user advised, “Please don’t use your own money to pay for your employer’s purchases. When you’re tasked to buy something, ask for the funds.”

Another chimed in, “Why did they use your own money? Tell them you also need your money; that’s why you came to Singapore to work because your family needs money. If you don’t talk, you know they will take advantage of you.”

Working outside the residential address

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), domestic helpers are permitted to work only at their employer’s declared residential address.

If employers require their helpers to care for their child or a parent at a relative’s home, they need to inform MOM before making such arrangements.

Prior to notifying MOM, employers must secure the helper’s written consent, ensure that the helper does not undertake the “full load of housework” in both locations, and provide adequate accommodation.

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