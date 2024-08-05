SINGAPORE: A domestic helper shared on social media that her employer refused to provide the release papers she needed to end her contract.

In her post on the Facebook group ‘MDW in Singapore,’ she explained that her contract was initially set to expire on Sept 28. However, her employer’s refusal to issue the necessary paperwork left her no choice but to agree to a contract renewal.

She also revealed the challenging conditions of her job, noting that her salary is only $693, and she only gets a “half day off” once a month. She also expressed concern that her working conditions might not improve, with no increase in her salary or changes to her days off.

“A few days ago while she (employer) was at work she just sent me a message to take a photo of my WP coz she will apply for insurance..do I have the rights for salary increment? and a new written contract? What should I do??” the helper asked for advice.

“You do have the right to negotiate for better terms and conditions.”

The comments under the helper’s post were a mix of outrage and support, with many rallying behind the helper and urging her to stand up for herself.

Several netizens advised her not to renew the contract if the employer is being uncooperative. They also encouraged her to file a complaint with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and find a better employer who will treat her fairly.

One netizen said, “For me..don’t renew..it’s their problem if they won’t give you release paper.,.you can complain, there’s a lot of good employers.”

Another commented, “Don’t renew if you have doubts and questions at the back of your head,because at the end of the day it is you and your employer who need to settle it.”

Others expressed sympathy for her situation, saying that it’s incredibly unfair to be put in a position where she’s forced to renew without any discussion of new terms. They emphasized that she deserves to have her concerns addressed and to be treated with respect.

A third commented, “You do have the right to negotiate for better terms and conditions. Your old contract expires at the end of the 2 years. The next 2 years is a new contract. You can ask for changes. Then it’s up to her whether to accede to your request, or insist on her terms, or not to renew.”

Another echoed this sentiment and said, “You have the right to ask for weekly off cause it’s your entitlement..about the salary you can talk about it..but still depends on your employer if she can afford it.”

Read also: Domestic helper fired for harming employer’s cat

Featured image by Depositphotos