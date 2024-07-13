SINGAPORE: A domestic helper was recently fired from her job after being caught harming her employers’ cat. The incident came to light when the employer’s son, who witnessed the abuse, shared the troubling incident on social media on Tuesday (Jul 9).

In his post, he explained the helper and their pet cat had been temporarily sharing a room for three days since the aircon in the maid’s designated room had malfunctioned.

“It was temporary as my maids room aircon is currently not working so she’s sleeping in the same room as the cats since the cats room has a working aircon,” he wrote on r/askSingapore.

Unfortunately, during this time, the helper’s behavior towards the cat became alarming. The son described witnessing the helper throwing objects at their cat, causing the animal distress and fear.

Worried sick about their cat’s well-being, he immediately told his parents about what he had seen. He explained the situation in detail and convinced them to fire the helper to protect their pet.

Fortunately, their cat didn’t sustain any injuries from the incident. “I have taken my cat to the vet for a checkup yesterday and he is completely fine,” he said.

“Please remember that your cats are also family.”

In the comments section, many urged the son to get the police involved and report their domestic helper to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for animal abuse.

One netizen added, “Why do you still let the cats sleep with her when you know she’s abusing them? Set up CCTV, get evidence, then report her to the police. Singapore has laws against animal abuse.”

Another commented, “Please remember that your cats are also family. They are vulnerable and depend on you for safety. Please do not fail them. You won’t know the extent your helper may go or if accidents can happen leading to deaths.”

They questioned, “After seeing her throw objects at your male cat making him so stressed, you still let him sleep with her behind a closed door?”

A third netizen also asked for further details to file the complaint himself. He wrote, “Can we have more details so that we can report your helper and family since no one wants to do anything about animal abuse other than you. Let the internet do it for you then.”

