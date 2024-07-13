Domestic Helpers

Domestic helper fired for harming employer’s cat

ByYoko Nicole

July 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: A domestic helper was recently fired from her job after being caught harming her employers’ cat. The incident came to light when the employer’s son, who witnessed the abuse, shared the troubling incident on social media on Tuesday (Jul 9).

In his post, he explained the helper and their pet cat had been temporarily sharing a room for three days since the aircon in the maid’s designated room had malfunctioned. 

“It was temporary as my maids room aircon is currently not working so she’s sleeping in the same room as the cats since the cats room has a working aircon,” he wrote on r/askSingapore.

Unfortunately, during this time, the helper’s behavior towards the cat became alarming. The son described witnessing the helper throwing objects at their cat, causing the animal distress and fear. 

Worried sick about their cat’s well-being, he immediately told his parents about what he had seen. He explained the situation in detail and convinced them to fire the helper to protect their pet.

See also  S’pore helpers & employers who get along during COVID-19 can win S$2,000 prize!

Fortunately, their cat didn’t sustain any injuries from the incident. “I have taken my cat to the vet for a checkup yesterday and he is completely fine,” he said.

“Please remember that your cats are also family.”

In the comments section, many urged the son to get the police involved and report their domestic helper to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for animal abuse.

One netizen added, “Why do you still let the cats sleep with her when you know she’s abusing them? Set up CCTV, get evidence, then report her to the police. Singapore has laws against animal abuse.”

Another commented, “Please remember that your cats are also family. They are vulnerable and depend on you for safety. Please do not fail them. You won’t know the extent your helper may go or if accidents can happen leading to deaths.”

They questioned, “After seeing her throw objects at your male cat making him so stressed, you still let him sleep with her behind a closed door?”

See also  Maid loses her Work Permit while her employers are overseas, worries about going to the police

A third netizen also asked for further details to file the complaint himself. He wrote, “Can we have more details so that we can report your helper and family since no one wants to do anything about animal abuse other than you. Let the internet do it for you then.”

Read also: “My domestic helper is a black hole” — Employer laments as their maid eats up all their food

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants to marry her, but his son disapproves, asks how he can “safeguard dad’s wealth; will, CPF, bank savings and property”

October 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she can’t sleep after forced to share room with employer’s daughter, who keeps the lights on, plays music and chats on phone till 3am

October 14, 2024 Nick Karean
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer forces her to sleep in the kitchen while his family keep disturbing her sleep even past 1230am

October 13, 2024 Nick Karean

You missed

Travel

Qantas to operate five weekly flights from Singapore to Darwin, starting March 2025

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

K Shanmugam supports Ambassador Rena Lee’s nomination as Judge of the International Court of Justice in 2026

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business & Economy

Samsung workers in India end one-month strike

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy Technology

TikTok fires hundreds of employees in Malaysia due to stricter regulatory laws and a shift towards AI

October 17, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.