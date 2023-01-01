Maid says she wants to be transferred because she was not informed about her employer’s child needing special medical care

SINGAPORE — A maid not informed of her employer’s child needing special medical care asked to be transferred to another home.

In another post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked others for advice on what she could do. She added that she had been working in Singapore for 4 months and was hired by her employer from an agency.

“I wanted to transfer but my employer wouldnt allow me”, the maid wrote. She added that she needed to work for at least a year with her employer first before they could decide if they wanted to transfer her to send her back home. Frustrated, the maid wrote that even during the interview before hiring her, her employers did not inform her that they had a child needing “special treatment and having a medical treatment. I cant handle the situation because i dont have any medical experience”.

Other helpers who commented on the maid’s post wrote that she needed to be patient and manage her expectations.

Here’s what they said:

Earlier this year, a foreign domestic helper took to social media, asking others for advice on what to do when her employer kept finding fault with all her work in the kitchen.

In an anonymous post on Friday (Sept 16) to Facebook page FDW in Singapore, the helper wrote that she was new to Singapore and to her employer as well. She added that she was very depressed because even though she tried her best to reach her employers’ standards, it was still not enough. “my employer keep complaining to everything I did especially in the were very perfectionist when it comes to food and I’m trying soo hard to give my best but still not enough for them”, the helper wrote. She added that the conditions affected her to the point that she wanted to request a transfer but was afraid of having her salary deducted for another two months with her new employer. “I can’t afford to have another 2 months deduction if ever things will not go nicely between me and my employer”, the helper wrote. “I work so hard but still not enough what should I do?” she asked other netizens. Her post garnered more than 150 reactions and almost 100 comments. Maid says she’s depressed because her employer complains about everything she cooks; wants transfer but afraid of another 2 months’ salary cut

