Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

And just like that, many other helpers who read her post had an instant case of been-there-done-that.

“They’re expecting me to be honest about money, while they don’t even want to pay me [the] 15 days home paid holiday (which is S$300 we both agreed to pay in the contract),” the helper continued. “She only paid me S$100.”

It was less of a rant and more of a reflection on the lopsided power dynamics between domestic helpers and their employers — especially when it comes to sleep and salary.

“We helpers come from a very poor family. But here the employers who [are] 10 times richer than us always try to take advantage of it… This ain’t fair at all,” she lamented. “The fact that 8 billion humans in the world, but only a few people show humanity is crazy 😢”

And the comments came pouring in like spilled kopi on a Monday morning.

One helper echoed, “True, employers want helpers to work on time, but for us helpers, we wake up early, but our rest time is not on time… They don’t care.”

Another chimed in: “Same here.” And their grievances didn’t end just there.

The number of maids replying “Same here,” and “it’s true” is rather concerning, as if they were all replying from a collective sleep-deprived consciousness.

But perhaps the most eye-opening account came from a helper whose boss ended her contract early — just because her helper declined to renew it.

“When I told Madam I don’t want to renew my contract, she said, ‘Ok lah, then I end your contract early.’ So on July 15, 2025, she ended it — when it was supposed to end on October 31, 2025.”

Talk about notice period… wait, what notice period?

“So unfair, but I have no regret also. Even [though] she did it, I’m much thankful coz finally I can leave her, which I wish I had done a long time ago, but I just endured and put up with her bad behavior,” the helper expressed her relief.

Some replies, however, were less empathetic and more stoic, bordering on tough love.

“So don’t renew your contract and find new employer lah,” one group member offered pragmatically.

Another didn’t mince words: “Suck it up. Not happy, just leave and find new employer.”

But while some helpers shared horror stories, others dropped comments like golden tickets — stories of employers who actually honoured their helpers’ holidays with full salary plus bonus pocket money.

“Me, 2 weeks holiday, my employer [gave] full salary with S$600 pocket money.”

Another flexed: “My employer, even [though] my holiday is 3 weeks, they gave me one month full salary.”

Not all employers are villains, it seems — some are the fairy godmothers of the maid world.

Meanwhile, one employer who saw the drama in the comments used the opportunity for recruitment.

“I am looking for a transfer helper. Pls pm me if you are available,” she commented — casually turning the post into a job ad.

Now that’s recruitment efficiency.

Humanity starts with bedtime

If this Facebook thread proves anything, it’s that sleep isn’t just a luxury for foreign domestic workers — it’s a basic human need. And paying someone less than agreed while expecting robotic punctuality isn’t just bad employer behaviour. It’s poor leadership, plain and simple.

For now, the original poster’s reflections continue to ripple across the group, as helpers exchange stories, support, and a healthy mix of reality checks and resilience.

One can only hope that humanity — and fair wages — eventually catch up.

“Singapore is known for its world-class standards, but beneath the surface of this clean, modern society lies a silent injustice — the daily mistreatment of foreign domestic workers (FDWs) who leave their families behind, only to be treated without basic dignity,” wrote Eryana Eryan.

Her post in the Facebook group Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper recently offered a searing commentary that cracked open this often-muted reality — a post that’s now resonating with many who know the system needs fixing.

Her voice, equal parts heartfelt and heartbreaking, sheds light on the day-to-day indignities suffered by helpers at the hands of employers who blur the line between firm supervision and outright cruelty.

