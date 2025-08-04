Maid says, ‘My employer attached a tracking device on me to track my whereabouts during my day off’

SINGAPORE: In a now “self-destructed” post from the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper Facebook group, one foreign domestic worker spilled the beans about how her employer doesn’t just monitor her work — they apparently monitor her entire existence, even on her day off.

“Every day off, my employer keeps tracking me through my spare key. It got a tracking device connected to her phone,” the maid revealed. Looks like her employer has gone full-blown “Mission: Impossible” instead of the usual suspicious texts or clingy check-in calls.

The spare house key — something meant for emergencies — allegedly came with an attached tracking device that’s synced to the employer’s phone. The maid didn’t say if it beeps when she gets near bubble tea shops or if it vibrates every time she steps into a shopping mall, but the implication was clear: freedom of movement is monitored, and personal time isn’t entirely… personal.

And it doesn’t end there. “Sometimes when I do marketing, she sets me 1 hour for my market time…”

So on top of tracking the maid’s whereabouts during her day off, she’s also reportedly on a literal kitchen timer when sent out for groceries. Go over the 60-minute mark, and she gets a call from her employer to investigate what her helper is up to. This digital leash is enough to raise eyebrows (and hackles).

In recent years, debates over the rights and treatment of domestic workers have only intensified, especially with stories like this shining a light on questionable employer behaviour. While many Singaporean households treat their helpers like extended family, stories like this one remind us that others are, well… treating them like state secrets.

Breach of personal privacy

While the use of tracking devices on pets and children has grown in popularity (GPS collars and smartwatches), placing one on a domestic helper — especially without consent — enters murky ethical waters.

Some would argue it’s a breach of personal privacy.

Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) doesn’t specifically address GPS tracking of helpers in its employment guidelines, but it does encourage employers to respect their helpers’ dignity and rest days. Constant surveillance and rigid time limits probably aren’t what MOM had in mind when they promoted open communication and mutual respect in employer-helper relationships.

Spy tech can backfire!

It’s no secret that some employers worry about what their helpers do on their day off — whether it’s concerns about safety, social circles, or even moonlighting, but placing a tracker on a human being — without full transparency — is likely to backfire.

Many in the group suggested that if safety was genuinely a concern, there were better ways to address it: open conversation, mutual agreements, shared location apps — used with consent.

However, in this case, it seems the employer skipped the chat and went straight for spy tech.

Group members collectively state that: “This kind of behaviour gives good employers a bad name. Most helpers already live where they work. They deserve trust and autonomy, especially on their day off. Tracking them like this is just not okay.”

Humanity must come first

It’s unclear why the post was deleted. Perhaps the maid feared retaliation from group members or even from her spying employer. Maybe someone advised her to take it down to avoid conflict, or perhaps the tracker started buzzing suspiciously as she typed.

Whatever the reason, the conversation it sparked isn’t going away anytime soon. Because at the heart of it is a bigger question: How far is too far when it comes to managing domestic helpers?

Singapore prides itself on efficiency and order, but even in the most efficient systems, humanity must come first.

After all, trust can’t be installed with a tracking chip.

Let’s just hope this maid’s employer isn’t tracking her helper, too.