SINGAPORE: A domestic helper turned to social media on Tuesday (Dec 3) to seek advice from netizens after her employer instructed her to wash clothes for nine people in the household entirely by hand, despite having a washing machine available.

In her post on the ‘Maid, FDW in Singapore’ Facebook group, she wrote, “How long does it take to wash for nine people? Is it a must to handwash underwear and socks?

My boss told me [to] only hand wash, even though they have a washing machine. [They] said it is not for me. I need some help on how to handle this.”

She added that her workload includes deep cleaning five toilets daily, a task her employer insists she must complete entirely by hand.

While acknowledging that the job pays well, she admitted that the physically demanding nature of the work and the strict limitations set by her employer have made it difficult for her to cope.

“I don’t want to go home because the money they pay is good. I work for my boss, and they treat me like a slave, but they pay me, [so] I accepted it. What can I do? I want this job,” she said.

“Working for 9 people? Changing to work for a smaller family will make a difference…”

In the comments section, fellow domestic helpers and netizens shared their thoughts and advice. One netizen wrote, “Those families asking to wash their dirty underwear are the dirtiest, nastiest families.”

Another helper shared her own experience, saying, “Same here. I’m working for six people in a landed house with six bathrooms and toilets, four rooms, two living rooms, 1 hour of rest for a day, and then 7 hours of sleep.”

A third netizen suggested, “Working for nine people? Changing to work for a smaller family will make a difference…”

However, not everyone was sympathetic. One netizen defended the employer, arguing that the helper wasn’t working hard enough and had too much time to complain on Facebook.

She said, “I think you’re not washing enough underwear because you have time to keep posting about the same complaint on Facebook. Go and wash more underwear; maybe you will wake up from your delusional mind.”

