SINGAPORE: A maid shared on social media that her employer requires her to complete numerous chores before being allowed to go out at 9:30 am on her day off and then expects her to work again as soon as she returns at 6:30 pm.

In her post on the Facebook group ‘MDW in Singapore’ on Monday (Nov 18), she explained that her responsibilities before going out include cleaning the car, sweeping the garden and the floors inside the house, mopping by hand (instead of using a mop stick), dusting, and washing any dishes left in the sink.

She also handles the laundry and sometimes has to wash clothes by hand.

After returning at around 5:30 or 6:30 pm, although she no longer needs to cook since her employer buys dinner, she is expected to wash a lot of dishes, clean the kitchen, wash and scrub two toilets, make all the beds, and check and change the bins in the rooms.

“There are also times that they do baking; at that time, I have to work until 12 to 1:30 am.

I never complained about it, but a few weeks ago, my ma’am wanted me to cook for dinner on my day off, and it made me sad and hurt as well,” she lamented.

“Helpers have too little power to deny the employer’s demands.

I felt that my day off had no meaning since I had to do everything except cooking lunch. It’s unfair for me to do so many things on my day off,” she added.

Despite her contract with her employer ending in a few months, she couldn’t shake the feeling that she was being mistreated.

She also confessed that she never really had the heart to complain about her chores on her day off or the fact that she had to buy her own breakfast and toiletries because her employers weren’t “that bad” and never complained about her work either.

She was happy that they were satisfied with her performance. However, the recent dinner incident made her more sensitive to her situation, causing her to feel that changes were necessary.

Seeking guidance, she asked the community, “I have been working as a helper for 10 years, and this is my first time experiencing something like this. I don’t know how to handle this situation.

Can you guys give me any good advice? Am I being too calculative? I don’t want to have a bad record. Nowadays, it’s really hard to find a good employer while having a bad record.”

“If you have to work, then it’s not a day off.”

In the comments section, many netizens urged her to stand up for herself and explain to her employers how the additional chores on her day off were affecting her mental health and overall job satisfaction.

One netizen said that it was unfortunate her situation had continued for so long and suggested that now, with her contract nearing its end, would be the right time to inform her employer that she expects her days off to be fully free if they plan to renew her contract.

She added, “If they get upset and want to send you home and not allow a transfer – just be prepared and accept it. Rather than continue in this situation, start looking for another employer before you are sent home.”

Another netizen commented, “Learn to be assertive and talk to your employer, explaining that it is your day off and you have the right to decline housework. Set boundaries and say no.

Your employer will expect you to follow the same routine because they think you’re okay with it.”

Others suggested that she try to seek compensation for the work she does on her day off. One netizen expressed, “You need to talk to your employer about your issues.

A day off is a day off—it’s a day of rest. That’s why it’s called a day off. If you have to work, then it’s not a day off. You can ask them to pay you for the day if they ask you to clean and cook.”

MOM: Domestic helpers are entitled to one rest day per week

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) states that employers must provide their domestic helpers one rest day each week, with a mutual agreement between the employer and the helper on when that day off will be.

This rest day can be one full day or split into two half days. The domestic helper may also choose to spend her rest day at home.

If the employer requires the helper to work on her rest day, such as to care for an elderly parent or look after the children, this is acceptable as long as the helper agrees.

In such cases, the helper must either be compensated with at least one full day’s wage or receive a replacement rest day within the same month.

Also, the employer has to ensure the helper gets at least one rest day a month that can’t be swapped or compensated, so she has guaranteed time off to rest.

If the domestic helper is unable to take her rest day in a particular month, it can be deferred for up to one month, meaning the rest day should be taken by the end of the following month.

