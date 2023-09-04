Maid helped ‘teach’ 55yo woman with Down syndrome, employer heaps praise, says she went above and beyond job

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media, heaping high praise on his domestic helper for going above and beyond her job scope.

In a post to a support group on social media, the employer wrote that others should not “undermine or under-estimate the importance of being a domestic helper to your employer’s family”. He said there was a lot of importance and value in maids helping families.

He shared photos of his maid who “transformed herself from a domestic helper into a “teacher” helping a 55 years old down syndrome aunty to draw”. The man said that his maid went beyond her role and even served as a teacher when she worked with a 55-year-old woman with Down syndrome, guiding her with drawing. The man wrote that the elderly woman enjoyed the session and said that the helper, too, could feel the love and warmth.

“It has been a very long time since she drew together with anyone. I was extremely happy to know that she is adapting well with the family. Her employer is 92 years old Ah Gong”, he wrote.

Others who commented on the post praised the helper and said it was heartwarming.

Here’s what they wrote:

Earlier this year, a woman who managed to find her own helper and do the necessary paperwork to bring in the maid took to social media to share her experience and cost savings.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said that her process started with the help of social media. She posted an advertisement online and interviewed over 10 potential helpers before she finally decided on one who was suitable. The helper was from Myanmar. The woman flew her helper in, applied for a Work Permit for the maid, sent her for a medical check-up, and bought her security bond.

“I ended up spending $800+ in total for the entire process where $200+ was her air ticket and $300+ was her insurance and security bond. I’m posting this cause I’m seeing employers pay $5k on agents and deducting helper’s pay by 8 months. That’s crazy”, she wrote. She added that it was unimaginable coming to work and having to start one’s career with an 8-month debt.

“Because I’ve saved so much, I can also give her toiletries and monthly paid SIM card, brand new bed, mattress, towels, blankets, pillow, wardrobe. Even renovated and partition one of my common room so she can have her own room. Everything new”, she wrote. The woman added that it was very easy to handle the entire process herself.

