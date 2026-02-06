// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 6, 2026
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
A woman in a beige apron and green gloves scrubs a wooden floor, surrounded by cleaning supplies, as the scene conveys cleaning and tidying up
Photo: A woman cleaning the floor by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Maid earns S$296,000 from her side business as an illegal part-time cleaner in Singapore for 12 years before ending up in jail

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who quietly built a long-running side business as a part-time cleaner has been sentenced to jail, after authorities uncovered over a decade of illegal work.

The 51-year-old Filipina, Maya Clarina Santos Tagapan, earned about S$296,000 over 12 years by cleaning homes while holding a maid’s work permit tied to a single employer. She was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail and fined S$25,000 on Tuesday (Feb 3). If she fails to pay the fine, she will serve an additional 5 weeks in jail, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Maya pleaded guilty to working as a self-employed foreigner without a valid work pass and breaching her permit conditions by not living at her registered address. They also considered a third charge in the sentencing.

Under their work arrangement, Maya would clean Gan’s home only on Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the rest of the week, she was free to look for cleaning jobs elsewhere. Gan paid Maya S$90 for each Sunday of cleaning, and she also paid Maya’s monthly levy of S$300, but Maya repaid her with S$200.

See also  Maid: When I was hired, contract said I only had a toddler to care for, but 4 months later, I also have a newborn to look after at night

Between 2012 and 2023, Maya worked as a part-time cleaner for at least 5 households. These were units at Faber Condominium, Waterfront Isle Condominium, and River Place Condominium. She earned about S$2,000 a month by doing basic household chores, such as vacuuming, mopping floors, cleaning toilets, doing laundry, and ironing.

From 2012 to 2023, Maya worked as a part-time cleaner for at least five households. These included homes at Faber Condominium, Waterfront Isle Condominium, and River Place Condominium. She earned about S$2,000 a month by doing basic household chores, such as vacuuming, mopping floors, cleaning toilets, doing laundry, and ironing.

Although her work permit required her to live with Gan at Jalan Redop, Maya did not. From 2021 to 2023, she rented a bed space elsewhere for S$400 a month. Investigations began in March 2023 after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) received information about possible breaches of the law.

In court, the prosecution said the offence lasted an “exceedingly long period of about 12 years and four months,” adding, “The accused knew from the start that she would be primarily sourcing for her own work as a part-time cleaner elsewhere, while holding on to the said work permit.”

See also  Security guard who forcibly molested domestic helper in condo arrested by police six hours later

The prosecution added that the scheme involved deception and was driven by personal gain. It also noted that Maya’s illegal work lasted longer and generated higher profits than a similar case involving another illegal worker. Gan has also been charged for her role, and her case is ongoing before the courts.

This case highlights how long-term abuse of work pass rules can stay hidden in plain sight. It also shows why enforcement remains a priority, as such breaches undercut lawful workers and the system meant to protect them.

Read related: ‘22 weeks only?’ — Singaporeans question jail term for maid who abused a 15-month-old child

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

TSMC to make advanced AI semiconductors in Japan in boost for its chipmaking ambitions

By CHAN HO-HIM and MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press TOKYO (AP)...

When even RM7,000 a month isn’t good enough for one Malaysian woman’s parents, who kept pressuring her to work in Singapore for more money

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Early last year, when I wrote about a...

SG worker stunned to learn overseas teams of eight handle what he does alone for lower pay

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker was left completely dumbfounded after...

Singaporeans share the most out-of-touch job market advice they’ve heard

SINGAPORE: The job market’s already a nightmare, and with...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //