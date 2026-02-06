Maid earns S$296,000 from her side business as an illegal part-time cleaner in Singapore for 12 years before ending up in jail

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper who quietly built a long-running side business as a part-time cleaner has been sentenced to jail, after authorities uncovered over a decade of illegal work.

The 51-year-old Filipina, Maya Clarina Santos Tagapan, earned about S$296,000 over 12 years by cleaning homes while holding a maid’s work permit tied to a single employer. She was sentenced to 16 weeks’ jail and fined S$25,000 on Tuesday (Feb 3). If she fails to pay the fine, she will serve an additional 5 weeks in jail, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Maya pleaded guilty to working as a self-employed foreigner without a valid work pass and breaching her permit conditions by not living at her registered address. They also considered a third charge in the sentencing.

Under their work arrangement, Maya would clean Gan’s home only on Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For the rest of the week, she was free to look for cleaning jobs elsewhere. Gan paid Maya S$90 for each Sunday of cleaning, and she also paid Maya’s monthly levy of S$300, but Maya repaid her with S$200.

Between 2012 and 2023, Maya worked as a part-time cleaner for at least 5 households. These were units at Faber Condominium, Waterfront Isle Condominium, and River Place Condominium. She earned about S$2,000 a month by doing basic household chores, such as vacuuming, mopping floors, cleaning toilets, doing laundry, and ironing.

Although her work permit required her to live with Gan at Jalan Redop, Maya did not. From 2021 to 2023, she rented a bed space elsewhere for S$400 a month. Investigations began in March 2023 after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) received information about possible breaches of the law.

In court, the prosecution said the offence lasted an “exceedingly long period of about 12 years and four months,” adding, “The accused knew from the start that she would be primarily sourcing for her own work as a part-time cleaner elsewhere, while holding on to the said work permit.”

The prosecution added that the scheme involved deception and was driven by personal gain. It also noted that Maya’s illegal work lasted longer and generated higher profits than a similar case involving another illegal worker. Gan has also been charged for her role, and her case is ongoing before the courts.

This case highlights how long-term abuse of work pass rules can stay hidden in plain sight. It also shows why enforcement remains a priority, as such breaches undercut lawful workers and the system meant to protect them.

