Sunday, February 1, 2026
27.6 C
Singapore
Photo: Criminal in handcuffs while a child's hand lays free in a blurred background by Freepik @ rawpixel.com + pvproductions (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsDomestic Helpers
1 min.Read

‘22 weeks only?’ — Singaporeans question jail term for maid who abused a 15-month-old child

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are questioning a 22-week jail sentence given to a domestic helper convicted of abusing a 15-month-old child, with many calling the punishment too light.

The 33-year-old maid pleaded guilty to three counts of child abuse and was convicted in the State Courts, as reported earlier on The Independent Singapore. One additional charge was considered during sentencing.

Court documents showed the abuse occurred when the child refused to sleep, according to 8world News. The helper, who had been hired in June 2024, was supposed to feed the boy and put him to bed at night.

The footage, which was later reviewed by family members, revealed repeated acts of violence across several dates in March 2025. Police were alerted after the recordings were discovered. Investigations found the helper lost her temper when the toddler was restless or active. The child later showed minor injuries on his face, fingers, and feet.

The helper admitted she “lost control” when the child became fussy or refused to sleep, the court heard. While the court imposed a custodial sentence, the reaction online was immediate and emotional. Most of the comments responding to the case questioned whether justice had really been done.

See also  Netizens ask why some employers demand to see PSLE results if they are not defined by scores

“22 weeks only?” one commenter wrote.
“22 weeks is too light a sentence,” another said.
A third asked, “Vicious child abuse, [but] only 22 weeks?”

Others expressed similar concerns about the long-term impact on the child, arguing that the punishment did not reflect the harm caused.

The case has ignited public discussion about how much time adults should be made to serve in prison for abusing a child, and the extent to which the threat of punishment deters them from crossing the boundary between discipline and violence.

Child abuse cases involving the very young often provoke strong reactions in Singapore, where domestic helpers are a central part of caregiving. Those words have led many to wonder whether the justice system is upholding public expectations about protecting children.

Read related: Maid sentenced to 22 weeks in jail for pulling the hair and kicking the head of a 15-month-old son

