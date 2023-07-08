Maid asks if she has the right to demand salary increase and public holidays after 6 years with the same employer

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking others if she had the right to demand a higher salary.

In a post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid wrote that she wanted a S$100 increase in her salary and to be able to take the day off on Public Holidays. She added that she had been working for the family for almost six years, with a salary of $750. The maid also wrote that she had to take care of three children, aged 7, 5, and 3.

“Do u think i have the right to demand for another $100 increase and PH off in case they still want to renew my contract?” she asked.

Here’s what others who responded said:

Last month, an employer reluctant to pay her maid’s salary in cash took to social media asking other helpers and employers for their opinions.

In an anonymous post to a support group, the woman wrote that her Burmese helper requested her salary in cash instead of it being transferred to her “as she told me that she will pass the money to her friend to help transfer the money to her family. I’m worried that she will be cheated on her money as she is pretty new here”, the employer said.

She then asked if it was normal practice for helpers to receive their salary in cash. She also wanted to know: “Do Myanmar helper usually seek another source to transfer money to their family instead of doing it themselves? Is it trustworthy?”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg