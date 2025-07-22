Mahathir Mohamad turns 100 years old! — The former Malaysian PM shares his health secrets to long life and sharp mind

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s two-time Prime Minister and perennial political heavyweight, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, just did something very few humans on the planet ever achieve: he turned 100 years old! That’s right—Tun M is now officially a centenarian.

Dr. Mahathir’s signature wit was still firmly intact during his recent interview with Channel NewsAsia’s (CNA’s) Malaysia correspondent, Melissa Goh, who congratulated him on his big 1-0-0 feat and asked him, “What is the one birthday wish that you have?”

“Well, my birthday wish is I will be 100,” he responded with a smile, “because anything can happen even in a few days, so I don’t think about it until I have reached that age.”

He’s reached it now—and with clarity, stamina, and a touch of humour that puts even the sprightliest millennials to shame.

“It’s a little bit frightening to be 100…”

Yes, even a man who’s spent over 80 years in politics admits to feeling a little scared about becoming a centenarian.

“Not many people have achieved that,” he confessed. “People seem to expect a lot of things from me, but whether I can deliver or not is something else… I hope I can function after 100,” he expressed his fears.

Still, Dr. Mahathir is not one to retreat into slippers and soup just because there are three digits in his age. He’s still writing, speaking, and staying mentally sharp—by choice and by habit.

A sharp mind, a simple diet, and no bananas

So what’s the secret to living a century and still being able to quote gross domestic product (GDP) statistics on command?

“Well, I didn’t do it. It [just] happened,” he said. “I have been fortunate in that I don’t suffer from fatal diseases.”

Sure, there were a couple of heart surgeries along the way. However, Dr. Mahathir attributes his relatively disease-free life to being careful about what he eats, staying active, and—here’s the real kicker—keeping his brain busy.

“The brain is like a muscle. If you don’t use it, it regresses,” he reminded us.

He also writes often on paper using his trusty writing board with blank sheets. Then the handwritten thoughts are converted to social media posts or sent via WhatsApp. It’s not high-tech, but it still works just as well.

“When I think of something worth writing, I write—not caring what time or what place it is,” he explained.

Morning cocoa, no caffeine after 1 p.m., and 7 hours of sleep

Yes, the man who once governed a nation for 22 years straight and returned for another term at 92 maintains a strict routine.

He wakes up, has breakfast, goes to the office, holds meetings, gives speeches, and—when the stars align—writes into the night. That is, unless he’s attending a wedding or state event.

For sleep, he does, more or less, seven hours. For weight, he keeps it around 62 kg, although he said, right now, he doesn’t know why he’s at 62.8 kg, which is “above [his] standard,” so his doctors, he says, may be “giving me some medication to make me lose my weight.”

He also agrees with Melissa that the extra 0.8 kg could probably be just water retention.

His go-to drink is “Cocoa, soft… I’ll take that in the morning, but after 1:00 p.m., I don’t take any coffee or caffeine because it affects my sleep.”

You better take notes of all this now, night owls.

Exercise like a centenarian

Although Dr. Mahathir doesn’t hit the gym like a YouTube or TikTok fitness influencer, he does make time for some light exercise, such as walking “five or six rounds, [or] even more” laps around his house veranda or hopping on a tandem bicycle.

“That is sufficient exercise for me,” he said. As for his once-favourite pastime, horseback riding, he says that “The horse has got its own mind. It’s not like a bicycle… I have fallen. Three times. Fortunately, not very serious.”

He still sounds like the man who once took on financial crises, rival politicians, and constitutional reforms without blinking, nevertheless.

Books, politics, and passing it on

Dr. Mahathir has written over 20 books, but says many of his key ideas are already in his first two volumes. That said, his pen (and writing board) are still in action.

“I have this long experience, as a prime minister, and in politics. I’ve been involved for more than 80 years. So I’ve learned something, and I think if it is worthwhile at all, I would like to pass it on to other people.”

After all, there aren’t many living world leaders with a political career spanning eight decades, multiple economic transformations, and two non-consecutive terms in office.

One fruit to avoid, but no food off-limits… well, almost

Asked if there’s one thing he loves but can’t eat anymore, Dr. Mahathir chuckled and shared a little dietary grievance.

“I was told that I should not take bananas because it increases my phosphate or something like that. So I had to take other fruits.”

Otherwise, he eats “almost anything… [but only] in small amounts.”

The wisdom of a century

In Japan, Mahathir noted, many people live long—especially in Kyushu and Okinawa, where they drink “a very bitter drink.”

That drink, he is referring to, is probably what is commonly believed to be made from Goya (Bitter Melon), which is a staple in Okinawan cuisine.

Goya is a highly nutritious vegetable native to Okinawa, renowned for its distinct bitterness and numerous health benefits. It’s often credited with helping regulate blood sugar levels and supporting the body’s natural detoxification processes. From stir-fries to soups and teas, Goya can be prepared in various ways, and it might just be one of the reasons Okinawa boasts some of the longest-living people on Earth.

However, for Malaysia’s most famous nonagenarian-turned-centenarian, it’s less about exotic elixirs and more about consistency, curiosity, and cocoa.

Dr. Mahathir turns 100 not just as a political icon, but as a living reminder that age is as much a state of mind as it is a numerical measure.

So if you’re looking for a secret formula to live a long life, here’s Dr. Mahathir’s version in summary:

Eat wisely (and not too much)

Keep your weight stable (according to your own body mass index)

Sleep enough (according to your own mind and body needs)

Move a little (exercise, even if it’s just walking 30 min a day)

Avoid caffeine after lunch (so you get enough sleep)

Stay curious (keep learning about something, so your brain also gets enough exercise)

And write it all down (with pen and paper if you’re feeling a little more classy than typing)

Happy 100th birthday, Tun! You’ve outlived many, outthought most, and outwritten all.

Thank you for sharing your secrets to your longevity. We wish you many more happy years to come.

If you want to hear it straight from the man himself, watch the full interview with Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad on CNA below, where he shares personal stories, laughs about bananas, and reflects on a century of life, leadership, and lessons.

Read related: