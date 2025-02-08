MALAYSIA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, has announced that amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711) are expected to be tabled in Parliament by March or April this year. However, he noted that the proposed changes remain subject to Cabinet approval.

Government to strengthen whistleblower protection

The amendments aim to bolster protections for whistleblowers, ensuring they are adequately safeguarded when exposing corruption, misconduct, and leakages in governance. The Malaysian government has been actively working to enhance anti-corruption measures, and these amendments are a key step in that direction.

By improving the Whistleblower Protection Act, the government seeks to encourage individuals to come forward without fear of retaliation, thereby strengthening transparency and accountability in both public and private sectors.

Legal reforms underway

Alongside the Whistleblower Protection Act amendments, other key legislative reforms are also in the pipeline. According to Mr Azam, the Freedom of Information Bill is expected to be finalised by the second quarter of this year before being tabled in July. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Political Funding Bill is projected to be introduced next year.

These legal reforms align with the government’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), which aims to improve governance and integrity within the Malaysian government. “This is our commitment as the leading agency for the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) to ensure the implementation of good governance in the public service is carried out as soon as possible before the NACS timeframe ends in 2028,” he told a press conference held on Feb 6, as reported by Bernama.

Impact of the amendments

The amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act are expected to offer stronger legal safeguards for informants, reducing the risks they face when exposing corruption. Previously, concerns have been raised over loopholes in existing protections, which sometimes led to whistleblowers facing reprisals.

With these improvements, whistleblowers can expect stronger confidentiality measures to prevent exposure of their identities, legal protections against workplace retaliation and unjust prosecution, and greater institutional support to ensure their safety and well-being.

Enhancing government transparency

The government’s push for legislative reforms reflects its commitment to strengthening governance and combating corruption. The upcoming amendments to the Whistleblower Protection Act will mark a significant milestone in ensuring that individuals who report corruption can do so without fear of persecution. Additionally, the promised Freedom of Information Bill and Political Funding Bill are both proposed for the same endeavour.

As Malaysia moves forward with its anti-corruption agenda, these legislative efforts will play a crucial role in fostering a culture of integrity, transparency, and good governance.

Read also: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission under scrutiny over decision to let DBKL investigate Afdlin Shauki corruption allegations