M1 and Ericsson to implement AI-powered transport network automation in Singapore

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: M1 has partnered with Ericsson to bring artificial intelligence-powered automation to Singapore’s transport network infrastructure, as part of efforts to enhance M1’s 5G network with advanced automation and analytics.

In a press release on Tuesday (June 17), it said that both companies will work on the commercial deployment of Ericsson’s Transport Automation Controller (ETAC), a cloud-native solution designed to transform how transport networks are managed and operated. ETAC will use AI and machine learning to automate and optimise operations across microwave, IP, and optical transport networks.

M1 will first integrate ETAC into its microwave transport network with plans to expand it to its IP transport network over time.

This follows a successful trial where the system identified sources of interference and improved synchronisation monitoring, service assurance, and root cause analysis. It also optimised power consumption across M1’s microwave links.

- Advertisement -

M1 CTO Denis Seek said: “By adopting intelligent automation, we are not only enhancing our network performance and reliability but also strengthening our commitment to sustainability and excellent customer experience.”

Singapore Business Review reported that the move is expected to support logistics and port operations. /TISG

Read also: SIA partners with Salesforce to enhance AI-powered customer service

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)