Thursday, June 19, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Business partners shaking hands
Photo: Depositphotos/AllaSerebrina (for illustration purposes only)
Business
1 min.Read

M1 and Ericsson to implement AI-powered transport network automation in Singapore

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: M1 has partnered with Ericsson to bring artificial intelligence-powered automation to Singapore’s transport network infrastructure, as part of efforts to enhance M1’s 5G network with advanced automation and analytics.

In a press release on Tuesday (June 17), it said that both companies will work on the commercial deployment of Ericsson’s Transport Automation Controller (ETAC), a cloud-native solution designed to transform how transport networks are managed and operated. ETAC will use AI and machine learning to automate and optimise operations across microwave, IP, and optical transport networks.

M1 will first integrate ETAC into its microwave transport network with plans to expand it to its IP transport network over time.

This follows a successful trial where the system identified sources of interference and improved synchronisation monitoring, service assurance, and root cause analysis. It also optimised power consumption across M1’s microwave links.

- Advertisement -

M1 CTO Denis Seek said: “By adopting intelligent automation, we are not only enhancing our network performance and reliability but also strengthening our commitment to sustainability and excellent customer experience.”

See also  GIC announces purchase of $741m Paris building, investment in aircraft leasing company

Singapore Business Review reported that the move is expected to support logistics and port operations. /TISG

Read also: SIA partners with Salesforce to enhance AI-powered customer service

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

QS World Rankings 2026: SMU rises, NUS and NTU hold strong, SUTD slides

SINGAPORE: In the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University...

DBS sets bold target to double down on Australian loans within 5 years

SYDNEY: In a calculated move, DBS Group (DBSM.SI) intends...

DBS Group partner Austrade, plans to expand Australian footprint

SINGAPORE: The DBS Group plans to expand Australian operations...

8 drivers caught for providing illegal point-to-point services; vehicles impounded

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a...

Business

‘2nd isn’t a bad thing’: Singapore Airlines named world’s second best airline for 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked the world’s...

‘Why do people in SG still look down on certain jobs?’ man asks in viral post

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently went on social media...

No WFH, overworked, and underpaid — Singapore worker says he’s stuck in a ‘broken’ company

SINGAPORE: A local worker took to social media on...

DBS Group partner Austrade, plans to expand Australian footprint

SINGAPORE: The DBS Group plans to expand Australian operations...

Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

PAP’s Goh Pei Ming is one of the highest election spenders with over S$100K spent, despite getting into Parliament by walkover

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Goh Pei Ming...

© The Independent Singapore