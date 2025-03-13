SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (March 12), Salesforce and Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that SIA is adding Agentforce, Einstein in Service Cloud, and Data Cloud to its customer case management system to provide more consistent and personalised customer service. Both companies also plan to co-develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for airlines at the Salesforce AI Research hub in Singapore to bring more value and benefits to the industry.

Agentforce, designed to handle specific tasks using autonomous AI agents, allows SIA’s customer service team to focus on personalised support. Data Cloud powers it by organising customer information, helping AI agents better assist customer service representatives with personalised advice and solutions. Meanwhile, Einstein will summarise past customer interactions and suggest solutions, enabling representatives to anticipate customer needs, tailor responses, and provide faster, more efficient support.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said the airline is committed to leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiencies, drive revenue growth, and boost employee productivity. He noted that the group has been using generative AI for the past 18 months, developing over 250 use cases and implementing around 50 initiatives across its operations.

Pointing to SIA’s collaboration with Salesforce, an expert in agentic AI, to co-create AI solutions, he said the partnership will “drive meaningful and impactful change and set new standards for service excellence in the airline industry.”

Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff added, “The rise of digital labour, powered by autonomous AI agents, is not just reimagining the customer experience ‌ — ‌ it’s transforming business. We’re thrilled to partner with Singapore Airlines, a trailblazer in this AI revolution, to elevate their already outstanding customer service to unprecedented heights, augment their employees and collaborate on groundbreaking AI solutions for the airline industry. With our deeply unified digital labour platform, we’re bringing humans together with trusted, autonomous AI agents, unlocking new levels of productivity, innovation and growth.” /TISG

