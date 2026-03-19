// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 19, 2026
32 C
Singapore
type here...
MalaysiaSingapore News
2 min.Read

M’sian influencer couple end up losing RM10,000 after failing to apply for Korean ETA before flying out

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

MALAYSIA: Tim Tiah and Audrey Ooi, well-known entrepreneurs and influencers in Malaysia, took to social media to express their disappointment after their family of four missed their flight to Korea, all because they failed to apply for electronic travel authorizations (K-ETA) before their scheduled departure.

Their mistake caused a loss of RM10,000 (around S$3263).

Mr. Tiah, the co-founder of Nuffnang and who also co-founded Colony Coworking Space with Ms. Ooi, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday (March 17) simply captioned “How I lost RM10k last night.”

Visibly upset, he admitted that he doesn’t always “hold it all together” and that “sometimes I really just drop the ball.”

On the evening of March 17, the family was supposed to leave Malaysia and go to Korea for two days, before going on to Japan.

However, because they did not fill out a K-ETA, they were not even allowed to check in for their flight, Ms. Ooi explained.

Mr. Tiah then chimed in to say that he had been vaguely aware that they needed to have a visa of sorts, and he applied and filled out a document.

See also  Official 2019 NDP theme song matches Govt messaging on how citizens must stay united

As it turned out, it was the wrong one, because he only filled out a digital arrival card. It appears that this document is the Korea Electronic Arrival Card, an e-entry declaration that travelers need to complete and submit three days before they arrive in the country. A foreign national who has a valid K-ETA does not need to submit an e-Arrival Card, however.

“I think we burned something like RM10,000 worth of flights and hotels that we may not be able to cancel, tours and all that,” he said soberly.

It affected him so much that he had been unable to sleep well that night, “because I was feeling really disappointed in myself for making such a silly mistake.”

Adding insult to injury, when he asked at the check-in counter if others had made the same mistake, he was told that “it rarely happens,” he said, while Ms. Ooi, sympathetic to her husband’s feelings, patted his shoulder but gave him a smile.

See also  No passengers allowed on front seat in Grab cars

“Basically, we’re the only idiots to miss this,” he said, adding that he has been juggling a number of things, from running Colony to being a dad, to planning their family vacation and their social media activities.

“When I drop something, I really feel disappointed in myself,” he repeated, admitting that this is “a pretty big ball” that he dropped this time.

Ms. Ooi also posted about their missed flight, saying it was the first time this had happened to them. She added in the comments that while they tried to apply on the spot for the K-ETA, it did not arrive on time.

Until the end of this year, citizens from 67 countries, including Singapore, do not ned a K-ETA for short-term tourism, business, or family visits. /TISG

Read also: Family misses flight because of son’s toy gun in hand carry; pays S$3000 for new tickets

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Featured News

‘I am tired, boss’: Singapore employee worn down by layoffs, rising workload and PIP threat

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has opened up online about feeling completely drained and anxious after his company went through a round of layoffs just a few months ago and is now reportedly gearing up f...
Jobs

‘Why do we GenZ’ers tend to have poor work ethic?’ 26-year-old Gen Z asks

“Why do we GenZers tend to have poor work ethic,” a 26-year-old Gen Z asked other Gen Zs online, noting that younger members of the generation seem to not put as much effort into their work as thos...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Arrested because of a fish! A 63-year-old man steals Arowana fish valued $1,400 from a shop, arrested after 13 hours

A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a retail outlet and stealing an Arowana fish valued at $1,400.

Member of the public finds hidden iron rod in supermarket tofu, employees refused to take full responsibility

A member of the public complained that a bag of tofu purchased from a supermarket contained a hidden metal rod, which his daughter noticed and avoided accidentally ingesting. He said that when he t...

POFMA order issued to activist Han Hui Hui the day after her children were returned

Activist's children were returned to her with conditions, in the meantime, she was also issued a POFMA order for false statements

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...

Business

‘I am tired, boss’: Singapore employee worn down by layoffs, rising workload and PIP threat

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean has opened up online about feeling completely drained and anxious after his company went through a round of layoffs just a few months ago and is now reportedly gearing up f...

‘Why do we GenZ’ers tend to have poor work ethic?’ 26-year-old Gen Z asks

“Why do we GenZers tend to have poor work ethic,” a 26-year-old Gen Z asked other Gen Zs online, noting that younger members of the generation seem to not put as much effort into their work as thos...

Fresh graduate says boss’s harsh feedback left him ‘feeling demoralised’ and struggling with ‘imposter syndrome’

SINGAPORE: When he entered the workforce, a local fresh graduate thought he’d be stepping into an exciting industry that would challenge him and fast-track his career growth.

Senior employee earning S$150k a year asks: ‘Should I take a S$10k paycut for a role that is a lot more aligned with my...

SINGAPORE: After being sidelined at her workplace, a senior employee has begun to seriously consider whether she should accept a job offer that is “a lot more aligned with her interests,” even thou...

Singapore Politics

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

© The Independent Singapore

// //