Family misses flight because of son’s toy gun in hand carry; pays S$3000 for new tickets

SINGAPORE: A mother took to social media to warn others about a mistake that ended up costing them S$3,000 in air tickets, after they missed their flight due to an item her young son brought in his hand luggage.

It was “a lesson we won’t forget as parents,” one that she chose to share so that other families can avoid what they experienced.

This was not the first time that a child has tried to bring a toy gun on a flight, and it may not be the last.

The mum, Sharon, wrote in her March 15 Facebook post that their flight was scheduled for shortly past 8:00 am. In a comment to her post, she wrote that they arrived at Changi Airport two hours before the departure, and the boarding gate for clearance opened 45 to 60 minutes before the flight was scheduled to depart.

Forty minutes before departure time, they were at the boarding gate queue, and everything should have gone as planned.

However, the security clearance lane where they were broke down, and the family had to queue at another one, which caused the initial delay.

When it was finally their turn to be screened, the security officers discovered that their young son had put a toy gun in his hand luggage.

“That part was completely on us as parents for not checking his bag carefully enough,” she wrote.

While the parents offered to dispose of the toy at once, they were told that they needed clearance from AETOS officers.

However, it took the officers over 25 minutes to arrive, leaving them with only a short window before the time of their flight, and while they told the airline about the situation, Ms Sharon received the information that the gate could only be held until the official departure time.

By the time the AETOS officers got to them, there were only around 3 minutes till departure time. The parents pleaded for them to expedite the process, but there was still a procedure to follow.

“To be clear, everyone was simply doing their job and following protocol. Safety and documentation are important. But as parents watching the minutes disappear while our flight slipped away, it felt incredibly helpless,” she wrote.

The family ended up missing the flight and had to buy new China Southern Airlines tickets, which, as they were bought last-minute, cost a pretty penny.

Unfortunately, those few minutes made all the difference.

She ended her post with “Just a reminder for fellow parents:

• Always double-check your kids’ hand-carry bags.

• Even a harmless toy can trigger security protocols.

• And once the process starts, it has to run its course.

If this post saves even one family from the same stressful (and expensive) mistake, it’s worth sharing.”

“At the end of the day, we’re grateful everyone is safe and that we can now look back on it as a learning experience,” Ms Sharon told The Independent Singapore, adding that “parenting is a journey of learning every day — sometimes the lessons just happen in unexpected places like the airport.”

As painful as this experience was for the family, it could have been worse. A child’s toy gun once caused a whole airport to be evacuated in the US, and a similar incident caused about 50 flights to be delayed for hours.

In the UK, a 4-year-old boy’s toy foam gun was confiscated after X-ray screening. After the boy was searched, he and his family were told that replica weapons cannot pass through security, but they eventually made it on time for their flight.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to the post author for further comments or updates. /TISG

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