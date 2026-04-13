Lyrid meteor shower to light up Singapore skies for 10 nights this April

SINGAPORE: A romantic meteor sighting can be witnessed this month as the Lyrid meteor shower will grace Singapore’s skies for ten consecutive nights starting April 17, peaking on April 22 and 23.

The Singapore Science Centre Planetarium stated in a statement, cited in a yan.sg report, that if the weather is clear, observers can expect to see up to 10 to 20 meteors per hour at the peak of the sighting. Furthermore, members of the public will be able to watch the meteors blaze across the sky, creating a display of bright streaks and vivid colours as they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

The best time to view the Lyrids is after 11 in the evening, when the sky is darker, and the meteors are more visible. Moreover, for a better stargazing experience, it is advised to head to a park, beach, reservoir, or any open area that is away from city lights.

The Science Centre Planetarium will not be holding any special observation events this year–this is because the Lyrids can be seen clearly with the naked eye. With this, the planetarium encourages families and friends to experience such activity and make a wish under the stars.

Viewers are advised to check the weather forecast, dress warmly and comfortably, bring mosquito repellent, and spread a mat or blanket to fully enjoy the experience.

The Lyrid meteor shower is one of the oldest known showers, with the earliest recorded sighting dating back to 687 BC in China. It returns every year in late April, lighting up the night sky with its brief but bright meteors.

The Lyrid meteor shower typically produces about 10 to 20 meteors per hour, and it can put on a much more dramatic show during its “outbursts,”when the rate spikes to around 100 meteors per hour. These outbursts happen every 60 years, and the next one is expected to happen in 2042.